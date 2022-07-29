RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins Fires Back at Comments About Her Lip-Licking Habit

Diana Jenkins is a newcomer on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but fans have already zeroed in on the way she frequently licks her lips on-camera.

Jenkins and Sutton Stracke have been butting heads all season, and during a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Stracke, “Did you notice how much she licks her lips?”

“Not at all,” Stracke replied as she vigorously licked her own lips.

Jenkins recently clapped back at the buzz about her lip-licking, and she found herself going at it with some of her social media followers.

Diana Jenkins Posted Photos of an Iconic Star Who Always Licked Her Lips

In a post on her Instagram page, Jenkins shared a series of images of movie icon Marilyn Monroe licking her lips. In 10 photos, the late bombshell was seen showing her tongue or licking her top lip. Jenkins captioned the post with, “#rhobh #marilynmonroe #vintageicons.”

Several RHOBH stars reacted to the post, including Erika Jayne who wrote, “2 Goddess’.” Lisa Rinna posted clapping hands emoji, and Kyle Richards posted a crying-laughing symbol.

“The shade!!!! Omg, i am dying,” commented another pal.

“Let momma show you how it’s done, Because blondes do have more fun #queensonly Once an Icon always an Icon,” another wrote.

But other commenters weren’t as kind. When one follower wrote to Jenkins, “You wish,” the Bosnian beauty fired back.

“Wish what? To have nervous tick? Apparently Albert Einstein had one too. Should I have posted his pics? Would that make you feel better?” Jenkins wrote.

Another follower wrote, “Marilyn Monroe also had a drug habit…..just sayin’,” to which Jenkins replied, “I most certainly don’t have one. So worry not – it’s a joke and everyone needs to get some sense of humor.”

When another wrote, “Girl Marilyn was on pills. Famously on pills. Idk that this does what you think it does,” Jenkins replied, “Way over thinking it, it’s just a joke.”

And when another wrote, “Yeah and she was addicted to narcotics…,” Jenkins clapped back with, “And you are addicted to being miserable.”

A Former RHOBH Star Talked About Diana Jenkins’ Habit

Stracke is not the only “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum who has weighed in on Jenkins’ lip-licking habit.

According to Nicki Swift, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp talked about it during an episode of her “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast with Tamra Judge. On the podcast, Judge noted that Jenkins seemed to have a “lip problem” and she attributed it to her lips being “too chapped.” Judge said it seemed like Jenkins has trouble talking on camera because she’s constantly licking her lips.

“I really think it’s a nervous tick,” Mellencamp replied. “And that’s her tell. Like my tell is that my chest is going to get bright red like whenever I have to have a conversation I don’t want to have when I’m on camera, things are awkward.”

Judge added that the lip licking is so distracting she can never concentrate on what Jenkins is actually saying.

