‘Real Housewives’ Star Sparks Confusion With ‘Disgusting’ Habit

The habit of one “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star caught fans’ attention this season as they wondered what was causing it. Diana Jenkins, who is on her first season of the hit Bravo show, has been frequently seen on camera licking her lips, prompting fans to discuss the habit.

Since the new RHOBH star debuted on the show, there have been several threads on Reddit dedicated to the subject, including a drinking game that has asked fans to take a drink every time Jenkins is seen on screen licking her lips.

There have also been many comments on social media from people wondering what’s caused the habit.

There Were a Lot of Comments From Fans Who Wondered What Caused the Lip Licking & Said It Was ‘Gross’

After the latest episode of RHOBH aired, one person took to Facebook to ask, “Does anyone know what causes that horrible lip licking Diana does on RHOBH? I’m not even close to being rich , but I’d do anything to fix it. It’s like a gross twitch?”

Some people wondered if it was a nervous habit or if it was caused by her lip fillers or medication. “Lip fillers cause dryness. Licking makes it worse,” someone added. Another wrote, “Medication can also cause dry mouth and lips.” Someone said, “it could be a lip tie, nervous reaction, maybe fillers, but she’s had fillers in the past. If she knows she react after, don’t do it before filming.”

One person wrote, “Idk , I think it’s obsessive compulsive disorder. I knew someone that used lipstick 150 times daily.” One person said simply they thought it was caused by “drugs.” Someone commented, “I think it’s the lip filler, the stretching of her lips numbs the nerves in her lips and she’s licking them check they’re still attached.”

Regardless of the cause, fans agreed that it was “distracting.” In another thread on Facebook titled, “What is going on with Diana and her constant lip licking?!” One person wrote, “[It] looks nasty.” Another added, “It’s gross,” while someone agreed, “It’s grossing me out.” Someone said it was “annoying to watch” and another said, “It’s awful! Disgusting!”

Jenkins Has Been at the Center of Controversy in Her 1st Season on RHOBH

Jenkins is a new star of RHOBH but she’s already a controversial figure on the show, namely due to the rumors swirling that she was a madam running a “secret call girl ring.” In the June 15 episode of the show, Jenkins opened up about the publication of her coffee table book in 2009 and that it sparked rumors that she was a madam.

“All these rumors started,” she said in her confessional. “It was like an offense of my character.” Jenkins shared that the fallout of the rumors was “very, very dangerous.” She said, “All you need to do is leak a bunch of fake rumors and you can actually destroy somebody’s life.”

The RHOBH producer running her interview asked Jenkins, “So you’re not an international sex trafficker and madam of high-class prostitutes?” Jenkins laughed and said the rumors were “so ridiculous.” It’s not the first time the newbie RHOBH star denied the rumors as she previously took to Instagram to lash out at people spreading the misinformation.

