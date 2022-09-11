RHOBH Alum Talks Diana Jenkins’ Future on the Show: ‘I Would Assume She’s Done’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Diana Jenkins joined the show’s cast during its twelfth season, which premiered in May 2022. According to Page Six, the reality television personality made a virtual appearance for the filming of the RHOBH season 12 reunion special as she tested positive for COVID-19.

“She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies. But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick,” shared a source to the publication.

During a September 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared their thoughts about the matter.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Spoke About Diana Jenkins on a September Episode of their Podcast

While recording the September “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she believed Jenkins will not return for another season of RHOBH.

“If she’s not even bothering to show up to the reunion, whether she has COVID or not, like we can assume like in this world there’s a chance somebody isn’t feeling well, who knows, but she wants to end the show — I would assume she’s done, I don’t — have no idea,” stated the former RHOBH star.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and noted that Jenkins has not yet appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” or the “RHOBH After Show.”

“I would suspect too. I mean she has not once been on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ she doesn’t do any press. She’s not on the ‘After Shows,’” stated the RHOC star.

Arroyave then asked her co-host “allegedly, if she hasn’t shown up to the reunion, even though she is zooming in, if she doesn’t have COVID, do you think she deserves to be fired like any other Housewife?” Judge asserted she does “think they should be fired if they don’t show up to the reunion.”

“If you’re not showing up, you need to go,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

Arroyave chimed in “if you can’t show up to the reunion, yikes.”

Garcelle Beauvais Discussed Diana Jenkins’ Behavior in an August 2022 episode of the ‘RHOBH After Show’

During season 12, episode 16, Jenkins had a heated reaction toward Sutton Stracke. After Stracke shared she was hurt when her co-stars did not come to her defense when Erika Jayne deemed her to be “a b***** f****** c***” during the season 11 reunion, Jenkins stated, “but you are one” with a laugh. She then asserted that she believes Stracke’s behavior is “slithery” and questioned if she has feelings.

In an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Garcelle Beauvais shared that she was unhappy with how Jenkins behaved toward Stracke.

“She was evil. That was really like nothing I’ve ever seen. It was just uncalled for, but I felt like Diana just cut to the core and just said some really, really hurtful things,” asserted the “Coming to America” star.

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal