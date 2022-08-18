LOOK: Popular ‘Real Housewives’ OGs Team Up for Epic Side Project

Three popular “Real Housewives” stars teamed up for a side project that was revealed earlier this week.

Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and Kenya Moore from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” joined forces for an ad for DirecTV. The three women, who all got to know each other better during the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” shared the ad on Monday, August 15, 2022.

“This was fun for me, but I don’t think @_4dak and @cee2x___ would last a day in Housewives’ territory,” Giudice captioned a post on her Instagram feed.

“What can I say? My drags are legendary,” Richards wrote on her feed.

“You may not have won, but I’d say those performances deserve an honorary housewife title,” Moore wrote, tagging Dallas Cowboys players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moore, Richards & Giudice Took the Field for Some Football Fun & Classic One-Liners

DirecTV paired the Housewives stars with a couple of well-known football players in an effort to show that customers can watch both reality television and sports if they sign up for the service. Moreover, the company offers both on demand viewing and live television.

“The Housewives are on the field. We repeat, the housewives are on the field,” reads the caption on DirecTV’s Instagram page. The slogan for the campaign is “get you TV together.”

The three women take part in a game against the Cowboys, complete with hits, catches, and some smack talk. At one point, Richards is seen chasing after Prescott, preparing for a sack. “Don’t be scared! I just want to talk,” she shouts.

In another scene, Giudice is running toward the end zone with the football. As an opponent approaches her, she bumps him out of the way. “Get out of here, you little man,” she says.

Moore and Richards join Giudice for a victory dance after she scores a touchdown and the Cowboys don’t look too thrilled. Prescott flips a table on the sidelines, which gets Giudice’s attention.

“Who flips a table?” she asks, calling back to her epic season 1 table flip. “Alright, I get it,” she says.

Most ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Had Positive Reactions to the Ad

The feedback from the ad is overwhelmingly positive. Fans took to Reddit to talk about the ladies’ performance and the entertainment factor. Most really loved Giudice’s performance.

“That shot of Teresa taking off the helmet and going ‘whoops’.. cmon queen!” one Redditor commented on a thread about the ad.

“Ok this is really good not gonna lie,” someone else wrote.

“It’s embarrassing how many times I watched the ad, I love it, tho I wish Teresa said little b**** boy, that would’ve made it 1000000x better,” a third comment read.

“My two worlds are literally colliding. As a Cowboys fan + Housewives fanatic.. I support this,” another person said.

“Wow this is my ideal TV. Love my housewives, and love my football,” a fifth fan added.

