Why RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Allegedly Broke Up With Her Boyfriend

She’s loyal and lovable, but don’t you dare call her gullible.

According to a source, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania has split from her boyfriend, David Principe, after nearly four years of dating.

“Dolores and David broke up this past summer,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly on December 20. “There was no bad blood between them.” The source also noted that the couple had simply “grown apart.”

The source continued, alleging to the outlet, “She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David. He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returns to Bravo on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The new season is also rumored to feature a new “friend of,” Caroline Rauseo, who is Teresa Giudice’s friend.

Catania Admitted That She Was ‘Picky’ When It Came to Her Relationships

During a March 2021 interview with Page Six, Catania revealed that she is quite “picky” when it comes to her relationships, as well as who she lets into her life.

“If you’re a friend of mine or if I’m dating you, if you’re my boyfriend, you don’t really have me, but you have a whole family behind me of really good people,” Catania told the outlet at the time. “That’s why I’m very picky with who I let in my life. Not everybody deserves it.”

During the interview, Catania also explained the reason why she is still so close with her ex-husband, Frank Catania.

“There wasn’t a lot of time to play games when you have two children involved who can get hurt by their parents fighting,” Catania said. “After my divorce, I decided I was going to make the best of whatever family I had. So I put a lot of things — my frustration, my resentment — that would happen with any kind of infidelity in a relationship, aside.”

Season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Is Sure to Be Explosive

If viewers are looking for drama, they should tune into this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” as it’s sure to be explosive, according to Catania and many of her fellow costars.

“Make sure you watch this season… it’s a good one,” Catania told HollywoodLife in October 2021. “[It’ll have] very heated fights like you’ve never seen.”

Melissa Gorga also seemed to agree with Cataina about the new season, telling Page Six in November 2021, “It’s definitely crazy. There’s moments in there [where] I was like, ‘Wow, I thought we were way past that’ — especially when you think everyone’s happy now and in love bubbles.”

Gorga also added, “Then you see things explode and you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?!’ [It’s] very comparable to the beginning seasons that we’re all remembering.”

