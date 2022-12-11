Real Housewives Fans Don’t Recognize Dolores Catania in New Photo

Dolores Catania faked fans out in a recent photo. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posed for a pic during a trip to Massachusetts with her co-star Teresa Giudice and “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley.

In a photo shared by Giudice to Instagram in December 2022, the trio posed at the Mandarin Oriental while in Boston for a Real Housewives event.

But some fans took issue with the heavily filtered photo – and others confused Catania for another RHONJ star.

Fans Thought Dolores Catania Was Melissa Gorga in the Photo

In the photo, all three Housewives stars wore heavy makeup and the photo appeared to have a flattering filter on it. Fans hit the comments section to say the pic of the Bravo stars looked like a “painting.” Others compared the Real Housewives stars to Disney princess versions of themselves and Bratz dolls.

Many others asked why there were so many filters used by the women who are all in their 50s.

When RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin commented, “You all look amazing” another fan clapped back with, “Because of the facetune.” “I love a good filter but this insulting,” another agreed.

Several followers zeroed in on the woman in the middle of the photo, which was Catania, and admitted that they did not recognize her.

“Who is in the middle? It looks like a Melissa/ Rinna mashup. I am so confused?“ one commenter wrote. “Delores looks like a totally different human,” another added.

“Hold on, is that… Dolores????????” another asked.

Several fans thought Catania was actually Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. “I thought it was Melissa at first,” one fan wrote. “I thought Delores was Melissa, same surgeon I guess,” another added. “Same, I did a double take!!!!” another agreed.

“Man I was excited to see @melissagorga and @teresagiudice back together! Then I happened to see a comment mentioning Dolores and had to swipe back and wooooow realized it wasn’t Melissa!” another wrote.

Dolores Catania Has Been Open About Her Plastic Surgery

While filtered photos do a lot to make celebrities look younger, Catania has been vocal about her use of plastic surgery.

When she hit her mid-40s, she decided she needed work. ”I turned 45 and it was time for a full tune up,” she said in 2017, per The Huffington Post.

In 2021, the mom of two opened up to New Beauty about all of the procedures she had done up to that time. “I’m no stranger to plastic surgery,” she revealed. “I’ve had lipo, I had a breast augmentation, I had a Brazilian butt lift, and…a facelift.” At the time, Catania revealed she was also considering getting a thigh lift.

That same year, Catania dished that she did extra maintenance on herself ahead of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion. In addition to “full” plastic surgery and “full body lipo,” Catania told Page Six she went to her plastic surgeon to get Botox and fillers.

“Two million people are going to watch this, maybe more if we’re lucky, “Catania said of the reunion. “And you got to look good, you got to look your best.”

