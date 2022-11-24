Teresa Giudice Says She Was ‘Mortified’ When She Heard What Joe & Melissa Gorga Said About Her

Teresa Giudice spoke out about her ongoing family feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and her family members have been estranged ever since they got into an argument during the filming for the 13th season of the Bravo reality show over the summer, but there’s been on-and-off issues for years.

Giudice has said that she never used to watch RHONJ – and for good reason. But in a recent interview, she revealed that she went back and watched some episodes and was “blindsided” by what she saw.

Teresa Giudice Revealed She Was ‘Mortified’ When She Saw Things That Were Said About Her on RHONJ

Giudice was a guest on the November 18, 2022, episode of the “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast, where she talked about her long run on RHONJ and insisted that her sister-in-law joined the Bravo reality show behind her back years ago. Melissa Gorga has denied Giudice’s claim, but Giudice was recently backed by former RHONJ producer Carlos King.

On an October 2000 episode of Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, King claimed Giudice found out about the Gorgas’ casting “a week before filming was supposed to commence.”

King said Giudice told him, “Oh my gosh, I just learned that my sister-in-law and my brother are cast members on this show. I did not know that until now.’ She had no idea. She [was] freaking out, ‘What should I do? …This is crazy. That’s my family. I don’t want to fight with my family.’

On Shay’s podcast, Giudice said she was “blindsided” by what she saw when she started watching back episodes of RHONJ.

“I was so blindsided,” she said. “I never watched the show [before]. You know why I didn’t watch the show? Not because I was lazy… thank God I didn’t watch the show because now that I’m watching the show I see things that my brother and Melissa said about me, and my ex-husband. I’m like mortified. It’s like so heartbreaking, so heart-wrenching, so sad that my own family could be talking like this about me.”

Giudice added that God was watching over her, because if she would have watched the earlier seasons of the show when they originally aired “it would not have been good.”

“It would have upset my parents,” she said. “I kept the peace for my parents. But now that I don’t have them anymore, I’m free now. I’m done. I wish them well, I wish happiness in their life. But please, just leave me alone. Keep my name out of their mouth and that’s it. I just want peace. I’m so so tired of being dragged through the mud for the past 10 years. And my sister-in-law lied to my face… it took 10 years but the truth always comes out… all those years, how could you do that to family? It’s so sad.”

“I feel like a weight’s been lifted off of me,” she added.

Teresa Giudice Said The Low Point of BravoCon Was Hearing What Her Brother Said About Her Marriage

In August 2022, Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas amid their ongoing feud. On “Scheananagins,” Giudice said the low point at BravoCon in October was hearing her brother diss her new marriage.

Giudice was referring to a “Watch What Happens Live” game that was played at the Bravo fan fest. In one segment, Melissa Gorga was asked if she thought Giudice’s marriage to Ruelas marriage would last longer than her husband’s stand-up comedy career, and she opted to take a sip of her drink instead of answering the question.

But Joe Gorga happily took the bait and answered, “I’m gonna answer the question. My stand-up career, baby!” he said, per BravoTV.com. “I said it!” Gorga added. “I’m so funny!”

