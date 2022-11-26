Dolores Catania Teases ‘Insane’ RHONJ Season 13 Finale

Dolores Catania is already calling the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale “insane.”

While speaking with Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2022, the star teased what’s to come on the last episode of the season that hasn’t even aired yet.

“By the way, talk about finales, don’t even ask,” Catania told the outlet. “You won’t even know what to do with yourself. I’m sorry, it’s like, insane. And I threw the party.”

Although all of the details surrounding the finale are unclear, Melissa Gorga teased during an August 2022 episode of her podcast that what happened at the taping was the cause of her and Joe Gorga’s feud with Teresa Giudice. Currently, the families are not on speaking terms and the Gorga’s did not attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“Sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing … even if it’s family, you have to let it go,” Gorga said during the podcast episode.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere this winter on Bravo.

Dolores Catania’s Ex-Husband, Frank Catania, Spoke About the Giudice Sibling’s Feud at BravoCon 2022

While at BravoCon 2022, Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania, also spoke more about the ongoing Giudice family feud.

“No. I don’t see hope and I’m friends with both of them,” Catania told Us Weekly while at the three-days-long event. “I’m friends with both of them and I hate to say that.”

Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, also weighed in, calling the buildup to the feud a “slow-moving train wreck.”

“It was [an] accumulation of things,” Goldschneider told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s kind of like a slow-moving train wreck where you see one thing at a time. It was just build up and then at that point it’s kind of irreversible.”

Melissa Gorga Has Also Spoken out About This Upcoming RHONJ Season

During the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel at BravoCon 2022, Melissa Gorga also spoke about this upcoming season of the show and gave her perspective on things. At the event, the RHONJ panels had to be split up to keep Gorga and Giudice separated from each other.

“I mean, it’s a crazy season. I think it’s a season that’s very telling,” Gorga said. “Jersey has, and I will say this, the most loyal fans of any franchise. No really, we do. You guys invest with us, and we appreciate that… we really give you it all. It’s not just about a group of friends. It’s deep, it’s family, and the Jersey fans are hardcore and they’re amazing, but I think they’re gonna like this season, but they’re also gonna get a little sad.”

Gorga continued, “You’re gonna feel all types of emotions because there’s a lot that goes on. It’s very real, it’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life, right? So we need to just show you what’s going on. I think that for me personally, it’s a season that’s very real and very honest.”

