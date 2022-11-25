Lisa Rinna Reunites With Former RHOBH Star on Thanksgiving

Lisa Rinna and her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Eileen Davidson, are giving back together this holiday season.

In a Nov. 24 Instagram post, Rinna and Davidson reunited along with Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, to volunteer at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving morning. The organization prepares and delivers meals to people who are very ill. Rinna’s efforts with Project Angel Food have been featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in past seasons.

The group even matched in blue Project Angel Food hats and aprons.

“This Crew!” Rinna wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “This morning at @projectangelfood @lawrencezarian @eileendavidsonofficial @harryrhamlin 💙💙💙💙💙 #grateful #thankful #happythanksgiving.”

Davidson was a member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 5 through seven. While she was on the show, she and Rinna were extremely close, and it looks like they still keep up that friendship today.

Lisa Rinna Wants to See Davidson Back on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

While the two friends did a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, Rinna revealed that she really wants to see her friend back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Come on, we would love Eileen to come back. I had the most fun of my entire run was when Eileen was there,” Rinna told the outlet at the time.

However Davidson, on the other hand, didn’t seem too sure.

“I think I would be OK visiting that world,” Davidson said at the time. ‘I think it’s moved on. It’s kind of like being in high school, when you graduate everybody kind of goes their own way. I still have a lot of love and affection for all of them, but if you’re not in that world, I don’t know, it would be kind of weird trying to get back on that pony. I’m not sure.”

Lisa Rinna’s Future on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Remains Unclear

Although Rinna may want Davidson to join her again on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” her own future on the series is quite unclear. After this past season combined with her behavior on social media, many fans have called for Rinna’s exit from RHOBH. However, Rinna insisted during an interview at BravoCon 2022 that the decision would have to be “mutual.”

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” Rinna told Us Weekly at BravoCon. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

Andy Cohen also spoke about the star’s future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during BravoCon 2022.

“I think the key to the success of this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “In terms of specifics of Rinna and anyone else, I think everything is on the table — but nothing to announce about that right now.”

