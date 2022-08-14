Fans Drag ‘Real Housewives’ Star After a Hypothetical Comment About the Death of a Child

A “Real Housewives” feud has fans dragging a reality star.

On an episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, an argument between a couple of the cast members took an odd turn and left some fans completely taken aback.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Women Got Into a Fight at Dinner

The whole thing started while the women were out to dinner at a restaurant in Massachusetts. Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin got into a bit of a back-and-forth about which one was more desperate to get back on Housewives. From there, former RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong decided to ask Brandi Glanville why she decided to out that Adrienne Maloof used a surrogate back in season 3 of the Beverly Hills franchise. And while that may have been awkward enough given that it had nothing to do with Armstrong, things got even more intense.

As things continue to get more heated, Armstrong decides it’s a great time to suggest that season 1 of RHOBH wasn’t successful because of Glanville. And she fired back.

“Were you successful or… cause your husband…” Armstrong started but didn’t finish. Fans of the show know that Armstrong’s ex Russell Armstrong died by suicide while she was starring on the show. Glanville walked away from the table to collect herself but returned a short time later. It was at this point that Dorinda Medley decided to give Glanville a hypothetical.

“How about if your son died?” Medley said. And Glanville lost it.

Fans Reacted to Medley’s Comment on Reddit

After the RHUGT episode aired, someone started a new thread on Reddit to share how they felt about Medley’s comment to Glanville.

“Ok this is insane to me… the over reacting to this statement. It was a hypothetical …. to make Brandi think about HER actions. This wasn’t a threat. This wasn’t a trigger because Brandi’s children are alive. I think Brandi along with most of the people outraged by this are just a little too sensitive She meant no harm people… let’s all grow up and put on our adult pants,” the Redditor wrote.

Several people debated the comment on the thread, most thinking that Medley was out of line.

“Agreed, she’s terrible in general but this wasn’t the worst thing she’s done. If we’re going to start that then Brandi has done way worse,” one person commented.

“The fact that Dorinda uses Richard’s death as an excuse for how she is to this day is enough to say it was nasty. She meant it to hurt,” another Redditor said.

“The remark about ‘what if your son died?’ was probably one of the things that blew right past me, because the whole trip was one great big angry drunk Dorinda trip,” a third person added.

“It’s a hypothetical, yes, and obviously not a threat. I don’t think anyone was accusing it of being a threat by Dorinda to kill Brandi’s children. But it was an inflammatory hypothetical meant to cut deep and trigger Brandi, so it’d still really nasty and uncalled for,” a fourth comment read.

