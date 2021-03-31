RHONY Star Says It’s Ramona Singer’s Fault Dorinda Medley Got Fired

I’ll tell you how I’m doing…not well, b****!

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of New York friend Elyse Slaine admitted that she believes that Ramona Singer had something to do with Dorinda Medley’s firing. While appearing on The Domenick Nati Show on Instagram live earlier this month, Slaine said, “I think Ramona had a lot to do with Dorinda being off the show. Do I think it was the right move? I wouldn’t be surprised if they brought her back.”

Slaine came on the show as a friend of Ramona Singer’s during season 12. However, the two have since fallen out and are no longer friends. Slaine will not be appearing on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York.

Dorinda Medley Admitted That She Was Fired From ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

After Medley announced in August that she would no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York, the former star later revealed that she didn’t have a choice when it came to walking away.

“My mother said to me when the whole thing happened with Housewives, ‘Sometimes God does for you that what you cannot do for yourself,’” Medley told Us Weekly on February 4. “And it’s been a blessing to have the time off, because every once in a while, it’s important to stop reset, think, regroup. Because we get lost, right? Lost in whatever this is: Housewife fame. The city. Wants, desires.”

Medley continued, “I was very quiet because I don’t have any bad feelings about it. I think everything has a time and a place. And I think that that was their decision. Things change and you have to accept change. And a lot of times, if you sit quietly and you wait, it ends up being the best thing for you.”

Ramona Singer Paid Tribute to Dorinda Medley After She Was Fired

After Medley announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer was quick to pay tribute to Medley’s time on the show. On August 25, Singer posted an Instagram photo of her and Medley holding hands, writing an emotional farewell caption.

“This photo was taken before @dorindamedley joined the show,” Singer wrote at the time. “I’ve had some wild times with her…we have had our ups and downs …Dorinda will always have a special place in my ❤️. You will be missed.”

However, even though Singer may have been playing nice on Instagram, it doesn’t seem like the two stars are on great terms these days. According to The Daily Mail, in October 2020, Singer unfollowed Medley on Instagram after Medley compared Singer to Donald Trump. Singer told Daily Mail at the time, “I was hoping to move on and reconcile with Dorinda as we have been friends for several years and I cared for her deeply. I don’t appreciate the negative things she continues to say about me and at this point in my life I don’t need any negativity like that around me.”

READ NEXT: Jen Shah Caught Leaving Court [PHOTO]