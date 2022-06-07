Dorinda Medley Reacts to Ramona Singer Wedding Leak

Dorinda Medley is not afraid to talk about former “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer.

During a recent May 3 interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Medley commented on Singer’s blunder regarding Teresa Giudice’s wedding invitation. When Singer received Giudice’s invitation, she took to Instagram to show off the invite to her followers, without realizing that she was completely revealing the details of her special day, like where the venue was and the date, which Giudice was trying to keep a secret.

“Here’s the thing,” Medley told the outlet. “I just think Ramona gets so excited and she only thinks about the moment and not the consequences.”

Medley continued, “I literally was watching it like, ‘Ohhh no!’ Because it wasn’t just the date and time, it was the passcode to the website [with] the guest list. I could just see the disaster happening.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to begin filming this summer.

Giudice Responded to Singer’s Mistake

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5, Giudice told the outlet what really went down between her and Singer after she found out about the social media mishap.

“I called her and I’m like ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,’” Giudice explained. “And she’s like ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ and she was like ‘It was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever got and I get a lot of invitations.’”

However, both Giudice and her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, said that they thought it was an “honest mistake” on Singer’s part.

Giudice also told the outlet that she will have to make some changes to the wedding because of Singer’s leak. “Now I’m gonna have to have extra security,” Giudice said.

Giudice Isn’t Sure if the Upcoming Wedding Will Be Filmed for Bravo

Even though Giudice has been on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since its first season, she isn’t quite sure if she wants to have her wedding filmed for the network in a special spinoff. During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star explained that she will “see what happens” with it all.

“No, it’s not going — not on Housewives, no,” Giudice said. “So, we’ll see what happens,” When the outlet then asked her if there will be a spinoff show, the star said, “I mean, we don’t know… I haven’t decided, so we’ll see.”

Giudice continued, “Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they’ve been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do. It’s [also] something I’ll always have for myself, and, I don’t know. I’m still torn.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star went on to explain that there are a lot of hoops that one has to jump through in order to have a televised wedding. For example, you “can’t play certain music.”

“It’s my wedding and I want to have a great time,” Giudice said. “So I don’t know, I’m very torn.”

