Dorit Kemsley Marks Relationship Milestone With Husband PK

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion part 2 aired on Wednesday, March 6, and while Andy Cohen had Dorit Kemsley open up about some of the difficulties in her marriage, she shared that she and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are on the right track after a tough year. In fact, Dorit is celebrating her love as she marked their 9th wedding anniversary in a March 7 Instagram post.

“happy anniversary baby, i love you ♥️,” Dorit captioned her post, which featured 10 different snapshots of Dorit and PK from over the years, including a shot from their wedding day and a more recent family photo of the pair with their children Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8.

Dorit Kemsley Reflects on Her Relationship Difficulties

PK shared his own video slideshow on March 7, writing in the caption, “I’m here , i see you ,I love you happy 9th anniversary and thank you ❤️.”

These loving Instagram posts come one day after Dorit answered for separation and possible divorce rumors at the RHOBH reunion part 2. Dorit was quick to share the state of her relationship with PK, telling host Cohen, “After we wrapped [season 13 filming], things got progressively worse, and him and I were at probably an all-time bad. [PK’s client and family friend Boy] George was in town for two weeks in LA, [PK] was staying with George in the hotel.”

At Cohen’s asking, Dorit conceded that she and PK “were struggling and working through things, is what we were doing.”

Things didn’t stay this way forever, however, as Dorit shared that by the time of the reunion taping, she and PK were doing “better than ever. PK was drinking a lot. And he’s a drinker. I just think that it’s very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much. So he gave up drinking. He’s actually been sober for, I think, 49 days. That was a very pivotal moment. So things are, knock on wood, as good as they can possibly be.”

Dorit Kemsley Celebrated Both of Her Children’s Birthdays in February

Not only are Dorit and PK celebrating their relationship, they also got to celebrate both of their children’s birthdays in February 2024.

Dorit first shared a post honoring her oldest son Jagger with a February 11 video montage filled with clips and photos of her son over his first 10 years of life. “Happy 10th birthday to my first born son, my heart, my twin soul, my fierce protector, my confidant, and beloved son. You are a bundle of joy that illuminated my entire world with endless happiness, laughter and love from the moment you were born,” Dorit wrote in her caption.

Weeks later on February 23, Dorit shared a similar slideshow for her younger daughter Phoenix on her 8th birthday. “To my beautiful little girl…. Happy 8th Birthday! I look back at all of the moments we’ve already shared and I’m reminded how you’ve always been, even from birth, such a force of nature! Daddy and I, and all of those around you, are always in awe of your accomplishments and how effortless you make it all look. I love your kind heart, your beautiful smile, your optimistic attitude, vivacious spirit and generous nature,” Dorit wrote in her message to Phoenix.

