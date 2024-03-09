RHOBH Star Suggests Crystal Kung Minkoff is Different Off Camera

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion is coming to an end with its third part airing on March 13. In a recent interview with Deadline, cast member Erika Jayne opened up about the reunion and gave her thoughts on co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s performance both in the reunion show and across the entire season.

Jayne suggested that Minkoff behaves differently during filming than she does without cameras around, and shared her wish for Minkoff moving forward in future seasons of the series.

“I would like to see more of the Crystal that I know off-camera, on-camera, because she is a lot of fun,” Jayne told the outlet. “She has a lot of things to say. I wish that she would throw away how she’s being perceived. You have to, at some point, let that go because it will inhibit who you are, and we’re there to give our opinion and be ourselves.”

Erika Jayne Has Advice for Crystal Kung Minkoff

Jayne shared some of her perspective after filming eight seasons of RHOBH, having joined the series in season 6 in 2015, offering as advice for Minkoff, who only joined the show in season 11.

“Not everything is flattering, and sometimes you’re going to be the only person that has your own view of things. But you have to be comfortable being in that space. You can check a lot of boxes: you can have the house, you can have the clothes, you can have the husband, you can have all of these things… But if you don’t know who you are inside and be willing to stand on that, that doesn’t translate, and that’s not a good housewife,” Jayne said.

Jayne and Minkoff grew closer during season 13, as both women were able to let their guards down around one another. This may come as a surprise to fans who saw the two disagreeing over Jayne’s decision not to turn over her $750,000 earrings to help pay for victims of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement.

Minkoff was one of few cast members to directly apologize to Jayne for their season 12 tension over the earrings (telling her on the season 13 Spain trip “I’m sorry that I contributed to your pain.”).

Crystal Kung Minkoff Pokes Fun at Dorit Kemsley’s ‘Child Bride’ Comments

Minkoff shared some of the fun, off-camera side of her that Jayne was talking about in an interview for SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. During the interview, Minkoff reacted to her reunion discussion with Dorit Kemsley over Kemsley’s “child bride” claims made during the season in confessional.

Lewis shared a clip of the interview to his Instagram on March 1, in which Minkoff said, “Oh yeah, that’s right, what a b****. By the way she brought up Priscilla Presley, I’m like she was 14 [when she met Elvis], I was f***ing 24 [when I married Rob], like what the hell?”

Minkoff went on to talk about the beginnings of her relationship with Rob, and made a joke about getting physical quickly. Lewis asked how long she actually waited to and she said that their relationship didn’t become physical for a few weeks. “Oh nice, so you made him wait,” Lewis said.

“Yeah, that’s what child brides have to do,” Minkoff joked in response. “You don’t just give all the goods.”

