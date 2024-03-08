Erika Jayne Talks Sitting Between Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley’s Reunion Fight

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion aired its second of three parts on Wednesday, March 6, and with it came tension between longtime friends Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. During part one of the reunion, Kemsley was seen sharing a long text Richards had sent her asking her not to mention all the details behind their growing distance over the past season, and in part two the pair talked through some of their issues, with Richards referencing her disappointment in Kemsley after last season’s fight between Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton.

While it may have been awkward for some of Richards and Kemsley’s co-stars to witness the friends growing apart, nobody felt more out of place than castmate and mutual friend to both ladies Erika Jayne, who was sat directly between them throughout the reunion taping. Jayne talked about her experience at the reunion in a March 6 interview with Deadline.

Erika Jayne Wanted to Disappear

Jayne told Deadline, “The couch is small, first of all, [and] we’re really kind of stacked in there. And then to see [them] having this conversation, and my shoulder pads, my ponytail, I literally had to be like… I felt like Homer Simpson in the hedge,” she said, referencing a meme of Homer Simpson fading back into a hedge.

While Kemsley said in reunion part two that she did not feel a resolution was reached between her and Richards and that they still had issues to talk through, Jayne was optimistic about the duos’ future.

“I think that Kyle and Dorit will work their differences out. There are a lot of emotions running around. We all care about each other, even though it may not look like it, and believe me, we all do. There are things that the audience will never know that we know about each other and things that we’ve held on to or kept. No one wants anything bad to happen to anybody, I don’t think — I certainly don’t. But, they need to work that out and I’m sure that they will because they care about each other,” Jayne added.

Despite Jayne’s hope, Richards confirmed that she and Kemsley are still “not good” after the reunion taping in a February 29 Amazon Live, however she confirmed that the pair were still friends.

Erika Jayne’s 2-Part Special Premiered on Bravo

Besides the RHOBH reunion, Jayne had a lot to celebrate on March 6 as it also marked the premiere of her two-hour documentary special “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde”. The special follows Jayne as she begins to emerge out of the legal troubles that have plagued her over the past few years and work to put on her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Jayne worked with longtime friend and collaborator Mikey Minden, whom RHOBH fans have seen countless times with her on the series, to get the residency ready. The documentary special showcases tensions between the friends in the creative process as Minden tries to keep Jayne’s focus during the rehearsal process despite her mind being pulled in a million other directions.

“Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” is now streaming on Peacock.

