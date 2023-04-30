RHOBH Star Says Fallout With Erika Jayne Will Air on Season 13

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have been wondering what kind of drama will play out on season 13 now that some of the main pot stirrers, including Lisa Rinna, are no longer a part of the show. However, Dorit Kemsley is giving everyone a little hint about some drama that’s going to unfold between her and one of her close friends — Erika Jayne.

At some point during the season, Kemsley and Erika Jayne are going to hash things out about the comment that Erika Jayne made about Kemsley’s marriage at BravoCon 2022. For those unfamiliar, Erika Jayne was asked which “Housewives” couple she thought would be the next to split up — and she spat out Dorit and PK, which was very upsetting to both Dorit and her husband, who have been friends with the “Pretty Mess” singer for years.

“Obviously, neither PK or I were happy with what Erika said at BravoCon,” Kemsley told Page Six at the “Homeless Not Toothless” charity event held in Los Angeles on April 22, 2023.

“You have to look at things in isolation and accept that we’ve also had a friendship for seven years,” she continued, adding, “You know, we went through it. You’ll see that. I can’t tell you too much, but we’ve obviously come to the other side.” Erika Jayne was in attendance at the event.

Erika Jayne Previously Said That the Drama With Dorit Kemsley Was Filmed for RHOBH

In an interview with Us Weekly, Erika Jayne also brought up the comments that she previously made about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage and confirmed that fans will see the two women work that out on season 13.

In addition, Erika Jayne admitted that season 13 is “different” without Lisa Rinna, who announced her departure from the franchise in January 2023.

“I want Lisa there, but not my choice. I miss her and I think some others miss her too,” Erika Jayne told the outlet.

Erika Jayne Has Landed a Las Vegas Residency & Her Pals Are Supporting Her

Amid filming, Erika Jayne has also been getting herself ready for her first-ever Las Vegas residency. “Bet It All on Blonde.”

“After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency,” the reality star captioned an Instagram post on April 19, 2023.

Erika Jayne will perform about a dozen shows beginning in August 2023 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the strip. The RHOBH star received support from several of her RHOBH co-stars and pals, including PK Kemsley.

“Congrats Erika best of luck to you,” PK Kemsley commented on one of Erika Jayne’s promo videos.

“YESSSSSSSSS SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!!!!” Rinna wrote on another.

“She’s back,” Kyle Richards said.

Other pals who dropped by the comments section to wish Erika Jayne the best included Tamra Judge, Sutton Stracke, Andy Cohen, and Dorinda Medley.

