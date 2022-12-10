RHOBH Star Gets Harsh Reaction From Fans After Big Family News

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has added a new member to the family but many fans are skeptical — and they aren’t holding back their feelings.

On December 4, 2022, Dorit Kemsley revealed that she and her husband decided to get a puppy for Christmas.

“Holidays came a little early in this house. Welcome to the family, Pumpkin! We love you so much,” the reality star captioned a video on her Instagram feed. The video captured the first time that Kemsley’s kids, Jagger and Phoenix, met the pup.

It didn’t take long for “Real Housewives” fans to react to the special family addition in the comments section, but the feedback wasn’t all positive.

Fans Asked Kemsley if She’d Be ‘Keeping’ This Dog

While some people — like Kemsley’s RHOBH co-stars — were so happy that the Kemsley family decided to get a dog, several fans of the show had much different reactions. Many brought up what happened with the Kemsley’s last dog, Lucy, who was adopted by the reality star and then given away, according to People magazine.

Fans of the show watched “#puppygate” play out during season 9. Kemsley and her husband PK adopted “Lucy, Lucy, Apple Juicy” from Lisa Vanderpump Dogs, but Kemsley claimed the chihuahua mix bit her husband and the two kids, so the dog was rehomed. The people that took Lucy ended up bringing her to a shelter, which caused all kinds of problems between Kemsley and Vanderpump.

For this reason, many fans asked Kemsley if she’s prepared to have a dog — and some wondered whether or not she’d keep this one.

“Are you going to get rid of this one too?” one Instagram user asked in the comments section of the post.

“This is one the person who should not post about getting a new dog,” someone else wrote.

“FYI— dogs are like a 12-15 year commitment. Hopefully Pumpkin isn’t just a ‘right now choice’ but a life long family member,” a third person said.

Despite the negative comments, Kemsley’s kids look so excited to have a new puppy in the house. In the video that Kemsley shared, both Jagger and Phoenix were all smiles when seeing Pumpkin and both kids gave the pup plenty of sweet snuggles.

Kemsley Posed for Some Pictures With Pumpkin

In another post shared on social media, Kemsley posed with Pumpkin before she went to an event for Camp Lightbulb. Dressed in black pants and a black-and-white houndstooth pattern jacket, the RHOBH star held Pumpkin as someone snapped some pictures of her.

Similar negative comments started piling up in the comments section of the post, with some people telling her that a dog isn’t an accessory.

“This is a commitment, not a handbag!!!!” one person wrote.

“Put a handle on its back, it’ll be easier to carry,” someone else said.

“It’s a post about Camp Lightbulb and LGBTQ+ youth but 3 photos of you and a puppy. ????” a third Instagram user commented.

