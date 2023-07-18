Kyle Richards Gives Fans an Update 1 Year After Life-Changing Decision

Kyle Richards is receiving support after marking a major milestone.

In a July 2023 Instagram post, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran revealed she has been alcohol-free for a full year and explained why she decided to give up drinking.

Kyle Richards Revealed How Giving Up Alcohol Changed Her Life

On July 15, 2023, Richards posted a close-up selfie of her wearing a cowboy hat. She captioned the post to reveal that the day marked the one-year anniversary of her decision to go alcohol-free. The mom of four also revealed that “a number of things” made her decide it was time to quit drinking.

“First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be,” she wrote. “I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me…physically, mentally or spiritually.” “Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was,” she added.

Richards reiterated that she never put a time frame on how long would give up alcohol or if it would be permanent, and she noted that she did have to deal with a bit of pressure from some who questioned her decision. She added that with alcohol out of her life, she feels better mentally and physically and no longer has “hanxiety.”

Richards received a slew of supportive comments, including one from her second-eldest daughter, Alexia Umansky. “What!!! Omg I am so proud of you!! We love a strong-willed healthy mind, body and soul queen 🧘‍♀️,” Umansky wrote.

Some followers questioned if Richards’ own daughter didn’t know she quit alcohol. “She didn’t realize today was the one year anniversary. She is very aware I don’t drink,” Richards replied to the commenters.

Several other Real Housewives stars also showed support for Richards.

“Proud of you,” wrote Erika Jayne.

“Your discipline is admirable,” wrote fellow RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

“Such amazing discipline wow impressive well done,” added “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan.

“What a beautiful story to share my friend! Thank you for being a light for so many 🙏🏻❤️,” chimed in “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Gretchen Rossi.

Earlier in 2023, Richards answered fan questions about her decision to quit drinking. According to People, when asked if she will resume drinking sometime in the future, she wrote on her Instagram story, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all…I feel amazing so don’t see the point right now.”

Kyle Richards Previously Expressed Regret About RHOBH Scenes That Were Filmed When She Was Drinking

Richards and her cast mates recently wrapped filming for the 13th season of RHOBH, and it’s the first-ever season in which viewers won’t see her drinking alcohol.

Alcohol was involved in a memorable scene from the 10th season of the Bravo reality show when Kyle Richards referred to then co-star Denise Richards as a “ragamuffin” during an outdoor pizza party. After she was dragged for the mean comment, Kyle Richards admitted it wasn’t “nice” but noted the long party mixed with margaritas didn’t help that night.

“My Mom used to call me that when I looked messy,” Richards wrote. “She would say don’t run around like a ragamuffin. Doesn’t make it right that I said that. Not nice. Denise is beautiful no doubt. The margaritas, exhaustion & emotions not bringing out the best in me.”

Richards also received flack for her behavior in the season 12 RHOBH episode “Calamity Jayne,” during which she drunkenly inserted herself into Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins’ conversation about their past miscarriages.

After Stracke revealed she lost two babies to miscarriage, Richards cast doubt on the claim and roughly grabbed her arm.

According to Page Six, Richards later explained her behavior in a post on her Instagram story. “I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether,” she told fans.

Richards elaborated on the September 7, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” telling host Andy Cohen, “When I had that reaction … I wasn’t of my sound mind. I was overserved. So that’s my disclaimer for the night.”

“I wish I could change a lot of things about that night,” she added. “It was so bad. And looking at it gave me so much anxiety. I actually couldn’t watch the show for about five episodes after that because my anxiety was so bad.”

