Mary Cosby Jumps Into the New Cast Member Controversy

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season four reunion is set to begin airing in January 2024. After skipping her last reunion in season two, returning cast member and “Friend of” Mary Cosby’s attendance at the season four reunion became a big question for fans, and one Cosby answered at Kathy Hilton’s November 28 Christmas party.

“I was there for a short time, and it was enough time for me,” Cosby told Access Hollywood. “It was perfect. It was like an hour. Flew all the way on the other side of our country for an hour.”

Although cast members Heather Gay and Meredith Marks had their own reports about the drama that took place at the reunion, Cosby said by the time she left things were good amongst the main cast members.

Access Hollywood went on to ask Cosby what she thought about newcomer Monica Garcia’s reunion performance, and Cosby was quick to say, “She nailed it. I love her,” and rate her a 10 out of 10.

Mary Cosby Talks About Her Future With RHOSLC

“She came in and slam dunked it,” Cosby added about Garcia. “I think she’s a good addition to the show. I love her. She helped me. I feel like I got us through the first portion and she rolled us on out. And it was awesome.”

Cosby went on to share more about her future with the show. “You probably have [Garcia and me] next season, because I’m her only friend right now. I would come back to defend Monica. I would, I really would, I think she deserves a chance.”

Cosby shared a similar sentiment with E! News when asked if she planned on returning for the fifth season of RHOSLC. She said “Maybe” when asked if she wanted to return in a full-time Housewife role, adding, “Only because I feel like I’m here for Monica and if I need to be full cast to make sure she gets where she’s going, I’m here to support her.”

Garcia is currently on thin ice with the rest of her RHOSLC co-stars. After getting into fights with Angie Katsanevas and Lisa Barlow during the season, the news has come out that she is involved in a legal battle with co-star Gay. Gay’s company Beauty Lab + Laser filed a lawsuit in August 2023, claiming Garcia didn’t pay for treatments she received in 2019. Garcia countersued, claiming Beauty Lab gave her “received defective, negligently given injections.”

This news all came out just before the reunion was filmed, and Garcia’s countersuit led the rest of the cast to rally behind Gay and support her business.

Mary Cosby Admitted to Lying on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Cosby appeared on the October 10 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” alongside author and comedian Ziwe, and host Andy Cohen asked if she liked any of her RHOSLC co-stars besides her friend Marks (and now, Garcia too).

“I like um… I was about to say ‘Whitney [Rose],’ that’s when you know I’m lying, Andy,” Cosby said. “Let’s see, I like Angie, and I like Heather. I like Heather, she’s on the fence.”

