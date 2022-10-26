Dorit Kemsley Receives Harsh Feedback Over Her WWHL Appearance

Dorit Kemsley was one of the stars who appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s Mystery Door” this week, an event that was pre-taped during BravoCon weekend.

Many fans took issue with Kemsley’s look for the show, however, roasting the RHOBH star for looking like an “alien.” According to the RHOBH Fashion Instagram page, the Bravo star was wearing a silver Balenciaga dress, boots and sunglasses.

She captured the look in a couple of photos and videos that she shared on her Instagram page, including one which she captioned, “a Balenciaga moment to close an epic weekend.” The reality TV star also shared another short clip showing her walking in New York City with the caption, “too classy for this world.”

While some of Kemsley’s fellow Bravolebrities took to the comments of her post to compliment her on her outfit, many fans had quite a different reaction.

Dorit Kemsley’s Look Was Ripped by a Lot of Fans, Who Said It Looked ‘Trashy’ or Like an ‘Alien’

Kemsley was ripped all over social media when pictures began circulating of her look, including in Instagram comments, on Twitter and in hundreds upon hundreds of comments on Reddit. Many people described her look as an “alien,” while others said she looked like “a wrigley’s gum wrapper.”

Someone wrote on Kemsley’s Instagram that her outfit was a “hard pass” while another said it was “too flashy” to be “classy.” One commenter said it was a “ridiculous” look. In another Reddit thread, the trolling continued, with someone saying she was like the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz. Another called the look “so stupid” and said Kemsley looked “terrible.”

Dorit Kemsley Clashed With Her Co-Star Erika Jayne During BravoCon Weekend Over a Shady Comment From Jayne

It was a busy weekend at BravoCon for Kemsley as she found herself clashing with her co-star Erika Jayne. As viewers might know, Jayne revealed in one panel in a response to a question about the next “Real Housewives” couple to split that she thought it would be Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

It didn’t take long for both of them to clap back at the “Pretty Mess” singer as Kemsley commented on an Instagram post about the shade that “misery loves company.” She also insinuated that Jayne’s comment meant that she wasn’t a real friend. PK also addressed the weekend drama in a longer post on Instagram that essentially told Jayne she should “stop thinking.”

He wrote on Instagram that Jayne thought her husband, Tom Girardi, was innocent. “She thought the ankle is more important than the brain,” he said and added that the singer thought she should keep the infamous earrings. PK concluded the post with “a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking!”

For RHOBH fans who are hoping to see more drama between these reality stars, the season 12 reunion is currently airing on Bravo.

