DWTS Pros Recreate Viral ‘Real Housewives’ Moment on Tour

Four “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers who are on the 2024 live tour put their own spin on a reality TV moment that has been making the rounds.

While rehearsing for the “Dancing with the Stars Live 2024” tour, pro dancers Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, Rylee Arnold, and Alexis Warr switched gears to pay homage to a now-viral scene that aired on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 finale – and yes, it was pretty epic.

Here’s what you need to know:

The DWTS Dancers Showed Off Their Moves to Heather Gay’s Famous ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Finale Speech

While rehearsing for the DWTS tour in January 2024, Sosa, Johnson, Arnold, and Warr did a version of “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago.” In a TikTok posted by Sosa, the four dancers lined up as they recreated the choreography from the long-running Broadway show. But the lyrics they shouted were not the “Pop! Six, Squish!” and “Uh-uh!” made famous in the 1975 musical and subsequent movie.

Instead, they lip-synched the words, “Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! [Expletive] everything!”

“The Real Housewives of DWTS,” Sosa captioned the clip. He credited @jawbreakersdj Joe Donovan for the sound bite.

The “Cell Block” switch-up comes from Heather Gay’s famous speech in the RHOSLC finale, titled “Mysteries, Revealed?,” after she discovered co-star Monica Garcia masterminded Reality Von Tease, a troll Instagram account that tormented the cast for years.

Fans Raved About the Clever DWTS /RHOSLC/Chicago Mashup

After Sosa posted the mashup of “Cell Block tango” with the “Real Housewives” lyrics, fans reacted in the comments section.

“CELL BLOCK TANGO I CANNOT,” one fan wrote. “This should be an added performance on the tour,” another suggested.

“And with all the Utah dancers…how ICONIC ✨,” another chimed in.

Indeed, all four DWTS tour dancers who participated in the spoof are from Utah, which makes the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reference even more iconic.

Further tying things in is that “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 contestant Ariana Madix landed a role as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” Madix will star in the Broadway show starting on January 29. Fellow DWTS celebrities Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne (both from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) also starred as Roxie Hart on Broadway.

In addition to the nod from “Dancing With the Stars” dancers, Heather Gay’s spiel in the explosive RHOSLC season 4 finale caught the attention of people who don’t even watch the Bravo reality show. Her famous “Receipts, proof, timelines, screenshots!” speech, first accompanied by thunderous claps when she delivered it, was even quoted by California Representative Robert Garcia as he explained why Donald Trump’s business dealings should be investigated.

“And what do we have as Democrats?” Garcia asked, days after the RHOSLC finale aired. “We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots. We have everything we need to prove conclusively that foreign governments were funneling money through Trump properties and into Donald Trump’s pockets, all in violation of the Constitution.”

Gay reposted Garcia’s speech on the X app and pointed out to him, “You forgot the claps!”

