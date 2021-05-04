There’s another single lady joining fabulous ladies of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” Eboni K. Williams is the newest Housewife, and she’s also the first Black woman starring on RHONY. Williams will make her RHONY debut on season 13, premiering tonight, Tuesday, May 4.

VideoVideo related to does eboni k. williams’ have a boyfriend? is she single? 2021-05-04T14:46:05-04:00

It looks like the stunning Williams is currently single. The attorney recently appeared on an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” where she opened up about her relationship status. Wendy Williams asked the RHONY star if she was still with her boyfriend, because the last time she was on her show, things were getting serious between the two.

“I was engaged to be married,” she said. “I started 2020 planning a wedding, deposits to vendors, a videographer, wedding planner. I was planning a wedding, a marriage, more importantly. And this quarantine, it made us tell the truth about our relationship.”

Before they ended things, Williams dated her ex-fiancé for nearly four years. She added, “I’ll tell you what happened, he actually did not quarantine with me. He has three children, two of which are young adults. And he chose to quarantine in New Jersey with his semi-adult children. And for me—listen I’m not a parent yet. I get that they’re number one. But I need to be number one. And I wasn’t number one so I needed to move on.”

Williams has not publicly shared the name of her ex nor has she kept any photos of him up on her social media pages. Many fans have theorized that he was a childhood friend of hers.

Williams Revealed She Still Sees Kids in Her Future

Williams joins the RHONY cast as the only cast member without kids, but she hopes that isn’t a permanent thing. “I just turned 37 and I’m at a place in my life [where] I’m on the cusp of what does family look like for me? How do I define that?” Williams told Essence last October.

She continued saying, “In CO-VID [times], if I’ve learned nothing else, I’ve learned that family is the single most important thing in the world, and it’s gonna be the most important thing in my world going forward. That’s new for me. Viewers are gonna get to ride that journey with me as I go back to see where family is for me and what it is for me historically, and I start moving forward to creating a family of my own. That’s gonna be exciting. It’s a little scary to kind of go there, but I know it’s necessary for me to become the full woman that I want to be.”

The media mogul had to come to the difficult decision to breakup with her then fiancé, because he, “didn’t want a new baby.”

She elaborated on “The Wendy Williams Show” explaining, “I’ll tell you what happened, he actually did not quarantine with me. He has three children, two of which are young adults. And he chose to quarantine in New Jersey with his semi-adult children. And for me—listen I’m not a parent yet. I get that they’re number one. But I need to be number one. And I wasn’t number one so I needed to move on.”

Williams Joins a Single RHONY Cast

As many RHONY fans know, the ladies love to meet and flirt with many New York City elite men. She joins the season 13 cast of Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Leah McSweeney. As of now, all the cast members are single and ready to mingle.

When RHONY filmed in fall 2020, the only one off the market was de Lesseps. The Countess dated a Hamptons trainer named Garth Wakeford, but they called it quits late 2020. Fans will meet Wakeford this season.

Willaims is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News. She also has hosting credits on Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, NBA 2K and more. She also studied to become an attorney at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, and she specialized in family law and civil litigation, according to Bravo.

READ NEXT: Is Luann De Lesseps Still with Her Personal Trainer Boyfriend?