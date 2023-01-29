Former RHOBH Star Celebrates Major Career Milestone With Epic Photoshoot

Eileen Davidson is celebrating a major career anniversary.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has played Ashley Abbott on “The Young & the Restless” on and off for 40 years. In honor of that milestone – and in honor of the CBS soap’s 50th anniversary – she posed for an epic photoshoot with the cast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eileen Davidson Posed With Other Longtime Y&R Stars Ahead of the Show’s 50th Anniversary Broadcast

In January 2023, Davidson and dozens of other “Young & the Restless” stars posed for a special photoshoot for People magazine ahead of the show’s 50th anniversary broadcast, which will air in March 2023.

Davidson, 63, wore a navy blue gown as she posed in the front row for the rare group shot that included veteran co-stars Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott Jess Walton, Peter Bergman, Lauralee Bell, and more.

According to People, Davidson is one of the longest-running cast members on the show. She has logged over 1900 episodes playing Ashley Abbott from 1983 to 2023, per IMDb.

In 2018, Davidson won a Daytime Emmy award for her role in “The Young & The Restless.” The honor, which was her second Emmy, came just after she ended her third and final season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“What’s wild is, I won my first Emmy when I started on ‘Housewives’ and won my last one when I left it!” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Eileen Davidson Shared a Throwback From Her Early Days on Y&R

Eileen Davidson Gets Emotional Rewatching Iconic Scenes From Y&R Y&R icon Eileen Davidson revisits some of Ashley Abbott's most memorable scenes over the years and shares an emotional goodbye with fans. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless Weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe to the "Young and the Restless" Channel HERE: bit.ly/KFtRtO Watch Full Episodes of the "Young and… 2018-10-22T17:30:00Z

“The Young & the Restless” premiered in 1973, and 10 years later Davidson originated the role of Ashley Abbott, an executive for Jabot Cosmetics, per her CBS bio. The character also briefly appeared on the sister CBS soap, “The Bold & the Beautiful.”

To celebrate her 40 years on Y& R, Davidson also posted a throwback ad from her early days on the show in the 1980s. The black and white photo touted the show as the “#1 Emmy Award Winner.” In the pic, Davidson posed with late actor Terry Lester, who played Jack Abbott at the time, as well as longtime stars Melody Thomas (Nikki Reed Newman) and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman).

“This is how it started for me. And this is how it is now! Amazing journey!“ Davidson captioned the photo, which can be seen here.

Nostalgic fans hit the comment section. “Loved Y&R in the mid-80s as it was on fire every day! And I’ve been a fan of yours since day 1,” one fan wrote to Davidson.

Those were the days…the secret meetings with you and Victor at the cabin and the pregnancy,” another added of one of Davidson’s character’s most memorable past storylines.

Davidson has admitted that sometimes the nostalgic looks back are frightening for her. In a 2022 interview with TV Insider, she dished about a “Young & the Restless” anniversary episode that featured footage from past storylines dating back 40 years, when she was in her early 20s.

“I think you’re going to see every hair change and every era known to mankind,” Davidson teased. “I’m not a big fan of those flashbacks. I am mortified!”

