RHOBH Star Shares Video From Her Famous Scene in ‘Friends’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards gave fans a look back at one of her earlier TV roles, and some fans think the scene is why her former co-stars were “jealous” of her.

Richards starred in two seasons of RHOBH before quitting the show in 2020 over a contract dispute. But decades before she was a Housewife, Richards started her career as an actress. The booked and busy star has headlined movies such as “Wild Things,” and she has logged a long list of TV roles in everything from “Melrose Place” to “Married…With Children,” per IMDb.

When Richards posted a clip from her guest role on one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990s, fans had a lot to say about it.

Denise Richards Gave Fans a Look Back at Her Iconic ‘Friends’ Hair Flip

In an Instagram post shared on January 4, 2022, Richards posted a still photo and a clip of her shaking and flipping her hair in a scene from a 2001 episode of the NBC sitcom “Friends.” The Bravo alum credited her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, for her shiny mane. The celebrity stylist boasts an impressive roster of clients, including “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston.

“Before the Dyson Airwrap, there was [Chris McMillan],” Richards captioned the clip.

But fans zeroed in on Richards’ famous hair shake in the comment section.

“This scene is the equivalent to Joey’s ‘how you doing’ line but for a woman… irresistible!” one fan wrote of Richards’ signature hair flip.

“This is why all the hags on RHOBH were so jealous of Denise she’s a total sex pot they can’t handle it,” another wrote. “This why the women were so mean to you on RHOBH, jealousy,” another agreed.

“Most beautiful ‘ragamuffin’ EVER!” another cracked, in reference to RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ past comment about Denise Richards’ style.

The scene that Richards posted was from the season 7 “Friends “episode titled “The One With Ross and Monica’s Cousin.” Richards was just 30 years old when she played Cassie Geller, the cousin of David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox’s characters. In the famous scene, Cassie pulls her out from a bun and begins to whip her hair back and forth as the intro to the Barry White song “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little Bit More, Baby” plays. As a result of her sultry hair shaking, all of the “Friends” guys begin to fall for Cassie – including her cousin, Ross.

Denise Richards’ ‘Friends’ Scene Was Reenacted By Fans

While “Friends” ended its original run nearly 20 years ago, the show still airs in syndication, which means Richards’ hair scene has earned a new generation of fans.

In 2016, The Huffington Post reported that Richards’ “bun dropping” became a social media hair trend as fans recreated the iconic sitcom scene.

And in a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Richards revealed that her famous “Friends” scene gave her cool mom cred with her daughter, Sami Sheen.

“My daughter told me the scene in this show where my hair goes down and all that became viral on TikTok,” Richards dished. “My daughter was like so excited … I could do anything in the world but the fact that it was on TikTok and went viral I was the coolest mom.”

Incidentally, Richards’ hair is the real deal. She once told Us Weekly, “My hair is all mine — no extensions or pieces.”

