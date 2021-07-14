Fired ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Claims She Was Offered Contract

Even though “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is cleaning house this season, it seems like the decision still took some cast members by surprise.

During a recent appearance on The Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, former star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas claimed that she was offered a new contract one week before she was fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“I 100 percent thought I was going back,” Vargas revealed on the podcast. “Never even for a minute questioned it. I even talked to other producers, other people, other everything, my contract was still in place. And you know, I guess that just shows you that when the almighty dollar is, you know, the end result, that everyone’s disposable.”

Vargas continued, explaining, “I heard a week before that I got it. I prepared. The night that they announced everybody, I got a call that day from my manager… he goes, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but they pulled your contract,’ when a week before they had already solidified the contracts.”

Vargas was a cast member on season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Vargas, Kelly Dodd, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke Have All Been Fired From the Franchise

Vargas is not the only cast member who was fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Both Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have also been let go, and in their place, there will be three new Housewives, as well as the return of former star Heather Dubrow.

“I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year,” Burke told PEOPLE in June 2021. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between.”

Burke continued at the time, “I know I may have been too much for some, and that’s okay. I am real, and I am happy being me. I’m so grateful to those who have stood by me. There is a lot more to my life, and I hope you’ll stick with me on this journey as I move forward in my next chapter.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Admitted She Didn’t Know About All of the Changes Being Made

During a June 2021 interview with E! News, star Emily Simpson revealed that she was left in the dark about some of the changes being made to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“I had no idea that they were going to make that many changes,” Simpson said. “There are a lot of times where people or even Andy [Cohen] will say something like a reboot. First of all, I don’t even know what reboot means. Do you mean recast or reboot? So I really, honestly, didn’t think there would be that big of changes. I mean it was a shock, like shocking, shocking. I was shocked so many times in one day. I was traumatized.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

