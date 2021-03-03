Real Housewives of New York Star Slams Teresa Giudice

It looks like one former Real Housewives of New York star isn’t too happy with Teresa Giudice these days.

While appearing on The Domenick Nati Show on March 1, former RHONY “friend of” Elyse Slaine weighed in on the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and slammed Giudice in the process.

“I watched New Jersey for the first time because Jackie [Goldschneider] and I have become friendly,” Slaine explained. “So the first time I ever watched it was the premiere this season. I thought Teresa was disgusting, the way she behaved at Jackie’s birthday party for her husband. I think everyone except Jackie scares me on that show.”

Slaine appeared as a “friend of” Ramona Singer during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York.

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Ladies Have Come Under Fire Lately

Lately, it seems like many Bravo fans are split on whose side to take after the explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere. During the premiere, Giudice accused Goldschneider’s husband of cheating on her. Later on in the episode, the two sat down to talk about the rumors, and Goldschneider then made an analogy that Giudice’s claims were similar to her saying that Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, snorts cocaine. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no truth to them.

This feud has caused an uproar in the Bravo community, with fans split on whose side they’re on. After last week’s episode, one fan took to Twitter, writing, “Why does Teresa always get a pass? She started this bull$hit to begin with. She owes Jackie an apology. Why aren’t these woman telling her? #rhonj.” However, other fans seemed to be taking Giudice’s side, as one user Tweeted, “Teresa could be wrong all day, I’ll still never like Jackie.”

Jackie Goldschneider Claims That the Cheating Rumors Are Not True

After Giudice brought up the cheating rumors about Goldschneider’s husband, Goldschneider said that there is no truth to them. During a recent appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Goldschneider said about Giudice, “She doesn’t even know who told her. I don’t even think anybody told her. I think she pulled it out of her a**. I was really caught off guard because I expect the best from people and I really thought that she was gonna make it right.”

Goldschneider continued, explaining that she didn’t exactly feel a lot of support from her fellow castmates. “If I’m not feeling supported and everybody is just friends with my enemy, what do I want to do this for?” Goldschneider explained. “I needed to make sure this was the place for me, It’s put a lot of tension on a lot of the friendships because people didn’t know. I mean the whole cast you can see is really not on board with what she did, but some of them are family, some of them have been friends with her since childhood. They needed to, you know, be there for her as well and it definitely put a lot of strain on a lot of relationships.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday at 9/8c.

