How Much Money Star Emily Simpson Makes on RHOC

Even though Emily Simpson has only been on The Real Housewives of Orange County for a few seasons, she has made quite a splash on the show and has quickly become a fan favorite. Simpson has shown viewers her Orange County lifestyle and has opened up her home and family life to viewers. So, how much money does Simpson really have, and how much money does she make on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Although it is unclear exactly how much Simpson makes per season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, we could compare her to her costar, Gina Kirschenheiter, who has been on the show for the same number of seasons. According to Women’s Health, it is estimated that Kirschenheiter made around $100,000 during her first season of the show, which was shown in court documents from her divorce. It’s safe to think that Simpson could be making a similar amount of money.

Simpson’s net worth, however, is public knowledge. According to The Cinemaholic, Simpson’s net worth is estimated at around $900,000. Simpson is married to Shane Simpson, and together, the two have three children.

Emily Simpson Makes Money as an Attorney While Not on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Even though Simpson earns a salary from being on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she also makes money by being an attorney. According to Bravo, Simpson received her Juris Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, and is a member of both the California Bar and the Utah Bar. In the past, Simpson has primarily practiced family and copyright law. According to Salary.com, an attorney practicing in California makes an average of $108,877 per year.

And, better yet, Simpson’s background in law has even helped her during her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County. During an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simpson revealed that she has a case to make against Braunwyn Windham-Burke at the Season 15 reunion and that her attorney skills are helping her put together evidence.

“I’ve got materials. You name it, I’ve got it,” Simpson revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m an attorney, so I analyze things and I like facts. I don’t think anybody should jump on someone else out of emotions or anything like that. So, I do have a very factual, analytical argument as to things that she’s done that I find completely inauthentic and, you know, I’m ready and willing to address those.”

Emily Simpson Almost Quit ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Even though Simpson has grown to love her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, during a recent appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, the star revealed that she almost quit the show during her first two seasons. “I would say the first two seasons I didn’t really enjoy a lot of it,” Simpson said while on the podcast. “It was very difficult.”

Simpson continued, “I was like why do I do this? I need to just go practice law and be Emily and take care of my kids. ‘Cause it gave me a lot of anxiety. Last year was so hard on me I lost, like, a huge amount of hair just from, like, stress…It just stressed me out. It wasn’t healthy, Shane[Simpson] and I weren’t getting along, Gina [Kirschenheiter] and I weren’t getting along, that was like a knife in my heart.”

However, later in the interview, Simpson revealed that Season 15 was a much better experience for her. Viewers can tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion on January 20 on Bravo at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Are Shannon Beador & John Janssen Still Together?