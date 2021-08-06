Erika Jayne Claims Bravo “Pulled a Fast One” on Her

How many f*** does Bravo give? Not one, according to Erika Girardi!

According to a new report from Page Six, Girardi is unhappy with the production crew on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after her tiff with costar Garcelle Beauvais during last night’s August 4, 2021 episode. During the episode, Beauvais told the other women that Girardi’s ex-husband calls her every day, which made Girardi angry, even though viewers already heard Girardi admit that earlier in the episode. However, per the outlet, Girardi’s anger was actually directed towards production, and the star is feeling like the network “pulled a fast one” on her due to the way the episode was edited.

“They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait,” a source explained to Page Six. “They had three different conversations about the same subject.”

The source continued, “What they didn’t show is that Erika and Crystal [Kung Minkoff] had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera. Bravo didn’t want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one.”

Page Six’s source also added, “That’s why footage of the women walking with their backs to the camera was shown with the voiceover from the hot mic.”

Lisa Rinna Hinted at a Fight Between Girardi and the Production Team on Instagram

On the morning of August 5, 2021, the day after the episode premiered, Lisa Rinna revealed that there was a fight between Girardi and one of the producers during their stay in La Quinta. “Dang it,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram story, captured by @queensofbravo. “I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta.”

Rinna continued, writing, “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo bravo f****** Bravo. I’ll get in trouble for this in…5.4.3.2.1.” Girardi re-posted Rinna’s story to her Instagram shortly after.

One Lawyer Recently Said He Would Be Using Girardi’s Statements From RHOBH in Court

During a recent interview, Ronald Richards, a lawyer currently investigating the bankruptcy case of Girardi Keese, says that he will be using Girardi’s “inconsistent” statements from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in court, and maybe even some of her costars’ statements.

“There’s a lot of inconsistent statements and admissions made by the non-scripted actors that we’re putting together to use in court,” Richards told Us Weekly on July 30, 2021.

Richards continued, “There’s a lot of things we’re still trying to uncover. We are going to be deposing her (Erika) at some point, but I want to get all the documents first. What’s important right now is following the money.”

Currently, Girardi’s husband, Tom Girardi, is embroiled in a number of lawsuits that accuse him of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds for many years.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Ramona Singer Addresses Recent Firing Rumors on WWHL