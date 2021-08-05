Ramona Singer Addresses Recent Firing Rumors on WWHL

The ordacity!

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Ramona Singer finally addressed rumors of her being fired from “The Real Housewives of New York.” While on the show, Andy Cohen read out a question from a fan who asked, “Will Ramona address how the rumors of her getting fired started, and did she really threaten not to film the reunion? Who started the rumors?”

“I don’t know, I kind of thought that Leah [McSweeney] did, but she told me she didn’t,” Singer explained in response. “As far as me not doing the reunion, I would never not show up for any position I have.”





In recent months, rumors have circulated about Singer’s position on the show. Some reports claimed that she had been fired, and others that she wasn’t cooperating with filming the upcoming reunion.

“Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons,” a source told Radar Online in July 2021. “One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

However, as Singer implied on “Watch What Happens Live,” it doesn’t seem like she has been axed just yet, or will be at all.

Singer Once Spoke About What Filming Is Like After Someone Gets Fired

During an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Singer spoke about what it’s like to film after someone is fired from the franchise. The star spoke about this after she was asked about what this season was like without Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley.

“When a cast member leaves, somehow we just pick up where it was left off and don’t really notice that they’re gone,” Singer admitted to the outlet. “We’re all just like, cog in the wheel and… or a spoke in the wheel, and if one goes, the wheel keeps going. So it was fine.”

At the time, Singer also said about the franchise, “You know, one thing about the ‘Housewives of New York,’ there’s always conflict but always resolution. That’s the beauty of the show, conflict and resolution, conflict and resolution. We’re all strong-a** women and we speak our minds, and we say what we want to say, and we get it out, but then we all make up, so it’s all good.”

One Source Said That the Network Has Not yet Figured out the Next Season of RHONY

In July 2021, a source told Us Weekly that the network has not yet figured out what to do with next season’s “Real Housewives of New York,” as ratings are down and multiple reports have claimed that fights are breaking out amongst the cast behind-the-scenes.

“They were looking forward to wrapping the show in August,” a source told the outlet. “It takes a lot of mental preparation to go into the reunion. They always film the reunion in August and usually start filming the new season in the fall. They don’t have a scheduled date for the new season.”

The source continued, “Producers don’t like the chemistry between the cast — and are wondering if they should go out with the old and in with the new. Meaning that Sonja [Morgan],Luann [de Lesseps] and Ramona [Singer] are on the chopping block. Tinsley Mortimer is in talks to come back, but nothing is set in stone.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

