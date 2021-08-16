‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Weigh in on Erika Jayne’s Cheating Scandal

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is open and honest when sharing their opinions about Erika Girardi’s recent cheating scandal.

During last week’s August 11, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi posted an explosive Instagram photo, leaking screenshots of alleged text messages from her husband Tom Girardi to another woman named Tricia Bigelow. “This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” Girardi wrote in the caption of the since-deleted Instagram post. “She was f****** my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

Now, Girardi’s costars are sharing their reactions to the controversial Instagram post.

“As a woman, your heart goes out to her,” Kyle Richards explained during an August 12, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.” “It shows an intimacy that they had between them, allegedly, you know, that must have just been very painful for her to know about. She’d been keeping that in for so long.”





Dorit Kemsley also seemed to agree with Richards. “To put that out into the world, really, I use the word breaking point, because it’s not something that Erika typically does, or anything I’ve ever seen her do,” Kemsley said. “That’s more of a [Lisa] Rinna move, she would react like that, while Erika isn’t really like that, she hasn’t really been like that, so that was so surprising.”

During the after show, Richards also added about Girardi, “I really do think that she was in a dark place, and on her own, and sitting at home, reading online people thinking that her divorce is a sham, and it was just her way of saying, ‘look what I have been living with.'”

Girardi Maintained That She Divorced Due to Infidelity

According to a December 2021 report from People, a source claimed that Girardi was indeed divorcing Tom Girardi due to his infidelity. “The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” the source alleged at the time.

The source continued, telling the outlet, “When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows. She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

The insider also alleged to People that the breakup had been in the works for a while. “The split was a long time coming,” the source claimed. “The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

Girardi Said That Her Ex-Husband Was ‘Sloppy’ With Evidence

During the July 21, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi admitted that her ex was “sloppy” when it came to hiding the evidence of his alleged affairs from her.

“I knew a lot, because it was so hard to hide and, you know, he was sloppy,” Girardi admitted to the other women during the episode, as she explained that she found the evidence on his old cell phones. Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

