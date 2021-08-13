‘Real Housewives All-Stars’ Season 2 Rumored to Feature Multiple Former Housewives

These former “Real Housewives” stars might just be coming back for seconds.

According to a new August 13, 2021 report from TMZ, the second season of the spinoff show, “Real Housewives of All-Stars,” is already in the works, and it’s rumored to feature former “Housewives” stars Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson. A source also revealed to the outlet that the cast is preparing to film the second season of the show within the next few weeks.

In April 2021, many of the current “Housewives” stars across different franchises took off to spend a week in the Turks and Caicos to film the first season of the mashup show, which will air later this year on NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

The lineup for the first season of “Real Housewives All-Stars” included Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga from RHONJ, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer from RHONY, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from RHOA, and Kyle Richards from RHOBH.

Gunvalson Claimed That She Was Initially Supposed to Be a Part of the Spinoff’s First Season

When the cast for the first season of “Real Housewives All-Stars” was announced, Gunvalson took to social media to claim that she was actually supposed to be a part of the original group.

“It was true [that I was going to join the cast], I had a contract, and once production resumed [after COVID], they forgot about me,” Gunvalson shared on an April 30 appearance on the S’More IGTV series “S’More Live Happy Hour.”

However, even though Gunvalson maintained that she had received a contract from the network, another source claimed otherwise. A source explained to Page Six that Gunvalson had already been notified of her canceled contract. “She should be very grateful that her contract is null and void because now she’d be in breach of her contract,” the insider told the outlet at the time.

Gunvalson was let go from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in early 2020.

Medley and Gunvalson May Be Joined by Other Old Cast Members

According to an August 13, 2021 report from The Daily Mail, Gunvalson and Medley may just be joined by a few other former ‘wives on the mashup series, including ones who fans haven’t seen in a while. “The show will see Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, and Phaedra Parks hang who will hang with Dorinda at a top-secret location,” a production source alleged to the outlet.

The source also said, “Viewers love Dorinda and we thought it would be great to have her star in a new show that brings her together with past favorites from other franchises.”

The production source explained that individually, these Housewives are “television gold,” and are beloved by Bravo fans.

“No doubt the drinks will flow and drama will ensue as the women spend a week together,’ the production source revealed. “Each one of these women is television gold and they are all Bravo fan favorites.”

