Erika Jayne Calls for Andy Cohen to Go Up Against Kyle Richards

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne has mentioned it all on the show, opening up about her divorce and legal troubles over the past few years. Now, the “Pretty Mess” singer wants to hold her castmates accountable for talking about their personal lives, too.

In a January 17 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Jayne called on host Andy Cohen to question Kyle Richards more about her marital issues and separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky over the past year, signs of which are appearing on the currently-airing RHOBH season 13.

Erika Jayne Wants Andy Cohen to Question Kyle Richards at the RHOBH Reunion

Jayne was prompted to mention Richards after her fellow WWHL guest, Nicole Martin from “The Real Housewives of Miami” answered a question about her co-star Lisa Hochstein’s divorce. Cohen asked if she thought Hochstein spoke too frequently about her divorce during the filming of their sixth season, a complaint some of her co-stars had.

“Listen, she’s going through it right? Lenny is actively trying to take custody of her kids. She’s dealing with it on a daily basis. So if we’re going to talk about our real life, this is what’s going on. So we kind of have to deal with it until she signs those papers, it is what it is,” Martin answered.

“So where does that leave us on Beverly Hills?” Jayne then asked Cohen, “Where does that leave us with the Kyle-Mauricio thing? Talking about our real lives.”

Cohen defended Richards, saying she answered every question he had for her when she appeared on WWHL after the RHOBH season premiere. Cohen mentioned being able to ask her more questions at the upcoming RHOBH reunion, to which Jayne responded, “As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment. And I love her, she’s a dear friend of mine. But fair is fair.”

Erika Jayne Shares What She’d Do in Kyle Richards’ Place

Earlier in her WWHL appearance, Cohen had Jayne go through her cast members and explain what she would do if she were going through their storylines on the show. When it got to Richards, Cohen asked, “If you were Kyle, how would you help calm down the chatter about her marriage?”

“I wouldn’t, I would keep going,” Jayne said with a laugh, “You have no choice in this, just roll [with it]. Lean in like you tell us all the time, lean in.”

Although Jayne wants Cohen to question Richards about her marriage, she has also sympathized with her friend. Jayne and Richards appeared together in the RHOBH After Show, and the self-proclaimed “showman” had Richards’ back as Richards defended her husband’s absence from the Celebration of Life event she held in honor of her late friend Lorene.

Richards explained, “He would have been there for [Lorene] and for me, but I had to choose this date for a certain reason. And he already had something on the books for a long time for The Agency that he couldn’t change, so that’s the kind of stuff where I’m like ‘Okay great, now it’s going to look like Mau didn’t show up to support you.’”

Jayne then jumped in to add, “It’s an impossible situation.”

