RHOBH Star Says Erika Jayne ‘Should Be Ashamed of Herself’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais do not appear to be in each other’s good graces. In February 2022, Beauvais acknowledged that she no longer follows Jayne on Instagram while recording an episode of “The Real.” She explained that she removed her co-star from her following list after the singer “called [her] something [she] did not like.” The “Coming to America” star also used a part of the “RHOBH” season 12 trailer that featured her asserting to Jayne that she did not “have to make [her] look bad” as she “can do that on [her] own” to promote her book, “Love Me as I Am,” on Instagram.

“You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday 😂 link in bio,” wrote Beauvais in the caption of the post.

According to Page Six, Jayne shared an Instagram Story that featured Beauvais’ memoir inside a garbage can.

“@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” read the post.

“RHOBH” star Sutton Stracke shared her thoughts about Jayne’s Instagram Story during a May 2022 interview on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

Sutton Stracke Stated That Erika Jayne Was ‘Disrespectful’

During the Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap interview, Stracke shared that she believed that Jayne was “flat out disrespectful” by throwing away Beauvais’ book.

“Here’s the thing when I started the show, one of things that intrigued me the most and actually enlightened me the most and inspired me the most was that it was a group of women who were supporting each other and to see someone throw a book in the trash that a castmate had worked on for so long was completely disrespectful, there’s no other word for it but disrespect. And she should be ashamed of herself,” said Stracke.

Erika Jayne Revealed She Did Not Regret Throwing Away Her Co-Star’s Book

During a May 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Jayne briefly spoke about her Instagram Story involving Beauvais’ book. During the interview, Andy Cohen asked the “Get It Tonight” singer to rate “how much do[es] [she] regret[s] tossing Garcelle’s book into the garbage” on a scale of one to 10. Jayne responded that she did not regret publicly discarding the book.

“Negative five,” replied the 50-year-old.

When Cohen inquired if she believed “that [Beauvais] shady post merited [her] shady post,” Jayne shared why she decided to upload her Instagram Story.

“Well listen there’s the unfollow. There’s the shady post and that was my response,” said Jayne.

During a May 2022 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Jayne discussed her decision to throw away her co-star’s book.

“[Beauvais] took that piece and posted it on Instagram to promote it on Instagram, you know how you can also make yourself look bad? Don’t buy my book and I said ‘oh that’s what we’re doing okay in the trash.’ When they swing first, you’ve got to swing back. I never start trouble but I’m not going to let you like, you know,” said the mother of one.

