Erika Jayne Accused of Ripping Off Rap Duo

Erika Jayne is in hot water over with two hip-hop stars.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who is currently embroiled in a messy divorce battle with her estranged ex-husband Tom Girardi, is being called out by Florida rap duo L’Trimm — aka singers Lady Tigra and Bunny D — who think Jayne’s 2018 song “Cars” sounds a lot like the song “Cars With the Boom” that they released 30 years ago.

In an interview with The Sun, the duo pointed out Jayne’s chorus mirrors their song lyric about liking “the cars that go boom.” Lady Tigra told The Sun that Jayne’s song has “the exact same hook” as L’Trimm’s 1988 hit.

L’Trimm Said Erika Jayne Never Contacted Them About Sampling Their Song

In the new interview, Lady Tigra said she never heard from the “RHOBH” star to ask permission to sample the 1988 song.

“Erika never reached out to either of us, and we haven’t seen a penny for it…” Lady Tigra said. “She never even bothered to shout out L’Trimm or tag us or anything … But to add insult to injury you jack it and pretend that you made it up like we never existed.” ”

Lady Tigra explained that she found out about Jayne’s song when fans tagged her on social media.

“It’s not an obscure song, it’s such a well-known song that it’s kind of a part of the fabric of hip hop,” she said of the 1980s hit.

“How privileged can you possibly be that you don’t think that people will recognize that you didn’t make that up? Or, that we’d never find out?,” Lady Tigra continued. “There’s kind of a reckoning, in this time in history with creators of color, Erika should have said ‘Hey, this is their music.'”

Bunny D told The Sun she was stunned when she heard Jayne’s copycat song and she called the move a “rip-off.”

“It was blatantly robbed, and to not reference L’Trimm was shady,” the former rapper said.

Bunny D also revealed that she used to be a fan of the Pretty Mess” singer, but now she’s “livid.”

Lady Tigra and Bunny D co-wrote “Cars With the Boom” when they were just 15 and 16 years old and they no longer own the rights to the hit, so they are unsure if they can even pursue legal action against Erika Jayne.

Erika Jayne Described Her Song ‘Cars’ as ‘Over-the-Top’ Fun

In 2018, Erika Jayne teased the release of her single, “Cars,” on Twitter and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s Erika Jayne, over-the-top fun,” she said at the time. “It’ll be great. Trust me. You’ll love to dance to it.”

She also noted that the song, which made its debut on stage at Jeffery Sanker’s annual Palm Springs White Party that year, was a lot like her previous hit.

“I would say it’s more in the sound of ‘XXPEN$IVE,’” Jayne said.

It is unclear who wrote “Cars” for Erika Jayne or if she penned the tune herself. In the past, she has worked with several songwriters, including Justin Tranter, who penned her hit “How Many F****,” per BravoTV.com.

As for “Cars With the Boom,” not only was it a hit in the 1980s, scoring spots on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Hip Hop Songs Of All Time and VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs lists, but it made a comeback as part of a Tik Tok trend in 2020, per The Washington Post. L’Trimm called the new wave for the song “surreal.”

