Is Erika Jayne Ready to Date Again?

Is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika” Jayne” Girardi ready to date again after she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi? According to her Instagram page, it sure looks like she is!

In a January 8 Instagram post, Girardi joked about finding love on a dating app. Girardi posted a picture of herself wearing lingerie and a pair of fishnet stockings, as she bent over in what looked to be like her closet. In the caption, Girardi wrote, “Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??”

Recently, a source also told Page Six that Girardi would, in fact, be open to online dating. “She’s never been on a dating app and would seriously be open to it,” the source told them.

Erika Girardi’s Costars Commented in Support of Her Online Dating

In the comment section of Girardi’s Instagram post, some of her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars seemed to be supportive of her idea to start online dating. Dorit Kemsley wrote, “Yes!” and former star Eileen Davidson wrote, “Lol!”

Fans may also be able to get a glimpse into Girardi’s dating life during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A source recently told Us Weekly that Girardi will not be holding back when it comes to talking about her divorce. “Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the source told Us Weekly. “Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

The source added, “She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back. In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different.”

Erika Girardi Is Allegedly Divorcing Her Husband Due to Infidelity

In December, a source told People that Girardi is allegedly divorcing her husband due to infidelity claims. A source close to the couple told People, “The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women.” According to the source, Jayne has “known about his infidelity for years,” but wanted to salvage the marriage.

“When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows,” the source told People. “She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

Giardi also further exposed her ex-husband in December when she posted a series of alleged text messages from her husband’s alleged mistress. In the now-deleted post, Girardi even named his alleged mistress, Tricia A. Bigelow, and claimed that her husband paid for Bigelow’s plastic surgery and bill at Saks Fifth Avenue.

In the alleged text messages, Jayne showed what Bigelow was reputedly writing to her husband. One message read, “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f***ing you.” Another reads, “Miss you babe. Makeup sex?”

READ NEXT: Two RHONJ Families Contract COVID-19