Erika Jayne Reveals More About Garcelle Beauvais Feud

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi is opening up about her feud with costar Garcelle Beauvais.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on May 11, Girardi revealed that she and Beauvais are in a worse place now than they were when filming season 12. So far, the two have both dropped some hints on social media that they’re not getting along–like when Girardi threw Beauvais’ new memoir in the trash–but viewers have yet to see the full feud play out, as the season just started.

“I think that Garcelle wants something from me that she’s not going to get,” Girardi told the outlet. “And that is this sort of, she has this perspective about the way I should be behaving … and what I should be doing in regards to my legal situation. And that’s just not– I can’t do what others want me to do. I have to do what is right for me.”

Girardi also added about Beauvais, “She unfollowed me first. She unfollowed me, and then she put up the post about, ‘You know how else you can make yourself look bad?’ And so she swung twice. And there we go.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Beauvais Admitted That Girardi Offended Her

Play

Garcelle Says THIS is Why She Unfollowed ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Garcelle is coming clean about the real reason she unfollowed fellow “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Erika Jayne. Tell us: What would you do? Connect With Us Online SUBSCRIBE to get the latest: youtube.com/user/TheRealD… Visit Us On Our Website: thereal.com/ Like/Follow The Real on FACEBOOK: bit.ly/3ao9ZKm Follow The Real on TWITTER: bit.ly/32wDN36 Follow… 2022-02-02T00:00:30Z

While hosting a February 2022 episode of the talk show “The Real,” Beauvais explained why she had made the choice to unfollow Girardi on Instagram. Beauvais unfollowed her after their cast to Aspen, Colorado, which was filmed for season 12.

“All I can say is she called me something that I did not like,” Beauvais explained on “The Real” about Girardi. “And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put up a like, so I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”

Beauvais continued, “Did I know it was going to cause world war three? Unfollowing someone is huge, apparently, because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal,’ but it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.”

Girardi Said She Got Into It ‘Heavily’ With Beauvais This Season

While appearing on an April 25 episode of former costar Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In a Pod, Girardi revealed that she got into it “heavily” with Beauvais and a few others during the Aspen trip this season. The topic came up after Girardi was asked if there was a scene from this season that she would want to remove from the show.

“We’re staying in Aspen,” Girardi said on the podcast. “We have had dinner and we go to the girls’ house. Garcelle, Sutton, Sheree, Crystal were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them.” Girardi added, “I’d remove that. I haven’t seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back at Dorit Kemsley’s WWHL Claims