Erika Girardi ‘Grilled’ At RHOBH Reunion, Left ‘Unhappy’: Report

How many f**** does Erika Girardi give about the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion? Apparently, at least one.

According to a new report from The Sun, Girardi didn’t get off easy while filming the season 11 reunion. “Andy [Cohen] didn’t go easy on Erika during the taping,” a source told the outlet on September 14, 2021. “The network expects this to be one of the highest-rated reunions so they encouraged Andy to ‘go there’ with the questions without exposing the show or Erika to any more legal issues.”

The insider continued, alleging, “There is a lot to cover this year so Erika’s story took center stage before the other storylines were addressed. The plan was to shoot the most difficult questions first so they had the footage even if Erika decided to leave. There were several clashes and Erika left the reunion unhappy because she felt attacked by the line of questioning.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion is excepted to air sometime in October 2021.

Girardi Was Rumored to Have Been Unhappy With Some of Her Castmates Going Into the Reunion Taping

Even though Girardi may have gotten grilled at the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, it seems like she was able to dish it right back at her costars. According to a September 8, 2021 report by The Daily Mail, Girardi was very upset with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley after seeing what they’ve been saying about her in their confessional interviews this season.

“The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back,” an insider alleged to the outlet. “Erika feels the hypocrisy from Dorit is outrageous – all you have to do is google her name and see what pops up there – add her husband’s name to the google search and your jaw will drop.”

The source continued, “Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true. Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.”

Andy Cohen Said That Girardi 'Answered Everything' During the Reunion Taping





Andy talks to John Hill about filming the highly anticipated RHOBH Reunion.

During a recent episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, Cohen revealed that Girardi did answer just about “everything” during the recent reunion taping.

“The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” Cohen said during the segment. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

Cohen continued about Girardi, “She answers everything… the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”

