Erika Jayne Gets Dragged by RHOBH Co-Star: ‘Totally Inappropriate’

It’s no secret that Erika Jayne doesn’t always get along with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars, but there’s one in particular who keeps rubbing her the wrong way — and that’s Sutton Stracke.

Erika and Sutton have bumped heads for a couple of seasons now — and the current season is no different. While Erika has become extremely close with co-star Lisa Rinna, Sutton seems to have teamed up with Garcelle Beauvais and the two women have had each other’s backs through and through.

“She’s so fun and easy. I just adore her,” Sutton told E! News’ Daily Pop of Garcelle. “We just are ourselves, so I love that people love to watch us together.”

Given all of that, it would make sense that Sutton would be upset with the fact that Erika spoke inappropriately to Beauvais’ son — and although Sutton wasn’t present at the time, she was not shy about expressing those feelings when she was asked about the incident during her recent interview.

Erika & Garcelle Discussed the Incident & Erika Has Apologized

On the July 6, 2022, episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the ladies attended a party for Garcelle. At the end of the evening, one of Garcelle’s twin sons walks over to a table near where Erika was sitting to grab the centerpiece.

“What are you doing here?” Erika, who had been drinking at the time, asked the 14-year-old. After he told her that he was just picking up the flowers, Erika responded, “Get the f*** out of here.”

Garcelle confronted Erika right away but the women didn’t really hash it out until later on. Erika apologized to Garcelle and the two seemed ready to move on. Garcelle may have her guard up a bit, but she and Erika were able to work it out for the most part.

However, Garcelle’s BFF Sutton isn’t content with Erika’s apology — and she weighed in.

Sutton Thinks Erika Owes Garcelle a ‘Bigger’ Apology

While Garcelle might be in a place where she feels she can move past Erika’s comment, Sutton doesn’t seem to be on the same page.

“If I had been there and she had said that, that was not going to go down well with me,” Sutton said on Daily Pop. “I was very angry when I heard that she had said that,” she continued.

“I apologize 80 times, so I think a bigger apology… I mean, Garcelle is very gracious and she accepted the apology, but just totally inappropriate,” Sutton said.

Sutton went on to admit that she and Erika aren’t the best of friends at present times. And, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she made reference to Erika stabbing her in the back.

“When I get ready for bed after we’ve had a group dinner or something, I always have to look in the mirror to see if there’s a knife back there so I don’t lay on it even further,” Sutton told the outlet, referring to Erika telling Garcelle that Sutton is a “liability.”

