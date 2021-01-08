Two RHONJ Families Contract COVID-19

Recently, two Real Housewives of New Jersey stars revealed that their families had contracted the coronavirus over the holidays. Unfortunately, Margaret Josephs caught the virus, but Dolores Catania managed to escape it while most of her family tested positive.

On January 7, Catania spoke to Page Six about her family’s diagnosis, revealing that both her two children and ex-husband, Frank Catania, tested positive for the virus. “My daughter said, ‘Everything hurts me. My head hurts. The [bedsheets] on my back hurt. My body hurts me,’ and I told her, ‘You got COVID,’” Catania told Page Six. “And then my son was coughing, and I’m like, ‘You too?!’”

Even though Catania herself never tested positive for the virus, she still quarantined for two weeks. “I was exposed to it. It was in my house, so I had no right to go out and spread it just in case I had it,” Catania told Page Six. “I never got it; I couldn’t catch COVID if I tried. I took care of everyone who had it in the house.”

Margaret Josephs Announced Her Diagnosis on Instagram

While Catania was lucky that she managed to escape the virus, Margaret Josephs was not as lucky. On January 7, Josephs took to her Instagram page to announce her COVID-19 diagnosis. Josephs explained that her entire family, including her mother, Marge Sr, came down with the virus, and that her husband, Joe, was even in the hospital at one point. Thankfully, everyone has since recovered, and Josephs urged everyone to wear a mask.

“The Covid’s out of the bag… we’ve been MIA of late because we’ve all been sick,” Josephs wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Finally now negative and back together! This is real! Wishing you all a happy healthy new year.”

Many ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Contracted COVID-19

Unfortunately, these two Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are not the first Real Housewives to be affected by the coronavirus. Recently, Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons was hospitalized with the virus. At the time, Kelly Brady, a representative for Simmons, wrote to Heavy over email, “I can confirm that D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas. Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Simmons now seems to be feeling much better and posted a video of her being released from the hospital on Instagram. In the caption, Simmons wrote, “I’m out of the @utswmed COVID Ward and taking time to relax and recover at home. Finally something good to come out of 2020! God Bless.”

Over the past few months, other Real Housewives also tested positive for the virus. Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson had it over the summer, as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin and her family.

