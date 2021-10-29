Erika Jayne is keeping track of which ladies are supportive and which have turned their backs during the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband.

During part 3 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Jayne was asked by host Andy Cohen, who she felt was for her or against her.

“I don’t know, you should ask them,” Jayne said with a straight face.

“Well, but you said, ‘When this is all over, I’m going to remember who was for me and who was against me,'” Cohen responded.

“Yes, I’m keeping score,” Jayne said.

Much of season 11 centered around Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s embezzlement scandal and Jayne’s potential involvement in it. Girardi and his law firm are accused of not paying more than $2 million to victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“These are widows and orphans,” U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said, according to the outlet. “Half a million dollars for any one of these families is a significant amount of money. Life-changing, given the tragedy they went through.”

Jayne, who was married to Girardi for 20 years, is also included in these lawsuits. According to Page Six, Jayne is being sued for $25 million by the law firm’s trustee handling the bankruptcy case.

“She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” the suit alleged, according to Page Six. “The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”

Kyle Richards Defends Herself Against the ‘Difficult Position’ Fellow Castmates Were in During Season 11

Many of her castmates, including Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke had doubts about Jayne’s innocence and voiced those thoughts in Season 11.

When Jayne heard about Stracke implying she was lying about her involvement, she said, “Being called a liar is not okay with me” during a confessional on episode 18.

During the reunion, longtime friend Kyle Richards spoke up to defend herself and assure Jayne she had her back.

“Can I say something? Because I’ve been reading stories in the tabloids or whatever online that you were upset with me,” Richards said during the reunion. “I just hope you know that we were in such a difficult position, and there was many things I know that you couldn’t say, but then I thought, there’s things that you could say to help us understand a little more, which was very complicated.”

“The thing that hurt me the most was to watch that dinner with you and Mauricio and you Dorit and PK,” Jayne said in response. “To watch the four of you mock my life and mock my family really hurt me.”

The reunion then cuts to a video of the two couples laughing and poking fun at Jayne and Girdardi’s plight, as seen on eonline.

Erika Jayne Denies Knowing Tom Girardi Was Embezzling Money ‘I Am Very Angry’

Part 3 of the reunion centered heavily on what Jayne knew and didn’t know in regards to the alleged crimes of Girardi. Cohen warned Jayne he would “grill” her … and he did.

Jayne denied knowing about any of Giradi’s wrongdoings.