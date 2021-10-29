“So, the first question that came up was, ‘What did Erika know?’ Did you have any sense that this alleged theft was happening?” Cohen asked.

“I do not work at Girardi & Keese. All the financials are kept there,” Jayne said.

“The answer is no?” Cohen clarified. “There’s your answer,” she replied.

Jayne also addressed the issue of viewers thinking her emotions were not big enough considering what was at stake.

“I am very angry. Hear it in my voice. All right?” Jayne said. “You also don’t know what I have done or what I will do.”

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 and the lawsuits began emerging in December 2020, according to the Daily Mail.