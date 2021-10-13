Kyle Richards Says ‘Questions Were Answered’ About Erika Jayne on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Kyle Richards is spilling the tea about the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” four-part reunion.

Richards appeared on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast and, of course, the topic of her highly controversial co-star, Erika Jayne, came up.

“It’s hard when you’re talking on camera and she’s probably nervous about what she’s saying,” Richards said of Jayne’s appearance at the reunion. “She’s talking about people who did not sign up for the show. You don’t know what’s going through her mind and the audience doesn’t always get that, but I could tell she was nervous. And that’s why some of the stories were probably confusing for people, but a lot of those questions were answered at the reunion.”

Jayne was ostracized from much of the cast after news broke revealing her estranged husband was wrapped up in a lawsuit alleging he embezzled millions from victims of various tragedies, including the Lion Air plane crash. Law.com details many of these claims, including Christina Fulton’s claim that she is missing $729,300 of a $924,300 settlement with Uber over a 2016 crash.

Richards has been an outspoken supporter of Jayne and doubled down her support on the podcast as well.

“Erika has been nothing but a great friend to me and supportive and kind,” Richards said. “I know that she puts on a tough girl act, but she is a very sensitive person.”

Erika Jayne Blasts Co-Stars’ Interview About “RHOBH” Season Pure fiction. https://t.co/Kk4RdRKnxO — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) October 7, 2021

Jayne took to Twitter shortly after the article was published to simply say, “pure fiction.”

The Teaser for the Four-Part RHOBH Reunion Is Wild





First Look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion | Bravo Your first look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' four-part reunion and things get tense between Andy Cohen and Erika Girardi. The four-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday, October 13 at 8/7c.

The first of four episodes of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion airs on October 13 but the trailer is what everyone is talking about.

The reunion, like much of season 11, will be centered on Jayne as evidenced in the trailer. And her temper is coming out, according to E! Online

“You and your husband and you and your husband were laughing at my f–ked up life,” she said in regards to Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky as well as Dorit and PK Kemsley.

“I can’t control what comes out of their mouths,” Richards says back.

“And I can’t control what Tom Girardi did,” Jayne says in return.