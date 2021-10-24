Heather Thomson Claims Real Housewife ‘Put Lit Cigarettes in Her Vagina’

Former RHONY star, Heather Thompson, is making a NSFW claim about a fellow “Real Housewives of New York” castmate.

The book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It,” features a passage from Thompson who claims her former castmate, Sonja Morgan, allowed men to “put lit cigarettes in her vagina.”

The incident is said to have occurred during the RHONY cast trip to Atlantic City during season 7, according to the book.

“That’s actually when I turned on Sonja, because I had literally carried that woman home,” Thomson told Dave Quinn, the author of the book. “I had scraped her off carpets. I had taken her out of a vestibule where she was letting guys put lit cigarettes in her vagina.”

Thomson remembers waiting outside in the rain for Morgan and her friend not inviting her in, the book says.

“I had done so much for that woman,” she said. “And here we are, waiting to go to Atlantic City. We all arrived at her house, but the limo wasn’t there yet. And it was raining out. Well, she would not let us in.”

Page Six reports that Morgan’s reps have not commented on the cigarette claims, but Morgan did address leaving Tompson and fellow castmate Kristen Taekman outdoors.

“I was upstairs, and my sister called me to tell me someone we knew had died,” Morgan told Quinn for the book. “She was supposed to come take care of my daughter [Quincy], but because of this death, she couldn’t. I didn’t have a housekeeper and I had my daughter there who doesn’t film … anything could go wrong.”

Leah McSweeney Accused Sonja Morgan of Lying in the New Tell-All ‘Real Housewives’ Book

Fellow “Real Housewives of New York” castmate, Leah McSweeney, took to her Instagram stories to accuse Morgan of lying in the Quinn book about former castmate Tinsley Mortimer and McSweeney’s sister Sarah.

“Damn Sonja talking mad s**t about Tinz and my sis in this book,” she wrote in a since-deleted post shared by US Weekly. “Hell no bitch. It’s a wrap.”

In the book, Morgan claims she and Ramona Singer were made to look like “lecherous old women trying to pick up guys” when they left the group dining table. She claims it was the McSweeny sisters behavior that

“God, that sister was a nightmare off-camera,” Morgan said in the book. “She went apes–t on me. She had me and Ramona hiding under a table to get away from her. She just kept coming at me and coming at me, and Ramona started crying because Leah was like, f–ked-up, daytime, nighttime, everything. It was so bad.”

McSweeney also posted an image of cigarettes in an ashtray, perhaps poking fun at Thomson’s claims, the outlet reports.

Accroding to PageSix, Morgan commented on McSweeney’s post with a simple, “Liar liar pants on fire.”

Sonja Morgan Promoted Her OnlyFans Account Following Cigarette Scandal

Morgan took to Instagram not to defend herself against Tompson’s claims but to promote her OnlyFans account, PageSix reports.

The RHONY star posted an Instagram Story, which has since vanished, of her as the “Girl With a Pearl Earring,” a famous painting by artist, Vermeer, with the caption, “Bored of the same old thing? Join my only fans!” the outlet reports.

A quick scan of Morgan’s OnlyFans account reveals a subscription will run fans $4.99 a month.

READ NEXT: Leah Remini Rumored to Be in Talks to Join ‘RHOBH’