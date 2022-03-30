Erika Jayne Confronted by Fans as a ‘Joke’

Many cast members from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday night, one of the most star-studded viewing parties on Oscars night.

The event was sponsored by Neuro Brands, LLC, the company of RHOBH newbie Diana Jenkins, and among the Bravo stars in attendance were Erika Jayne, Sheree Zampino, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung-Minkoff.

The Bravolebrities posted several photos of themselves that evening on Instagram and their Stories but Jayne caught some heat for a photo she posted earlier that evening. She shared a close-up look of her hair, makeup and jewelry for the event along with the simple caption, “Oscars,” causing many fans to assume she was going to the Academy Awards themselves and criticizing her for the misleading post.

Fans Were Quick to Comment on Jayne’s Post, With Many Assuming That She Was Going to the Oscars & Criticizing Her For It

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on Jayne’s post captioned “Oscars.” While many of her followers were wowed by her look and showered the Bravolebrity in compliments, some fans who assumed she actually went to the Oscars had questions for Jayne.

“What movie were you in?” someone asked. “Anybody be invited to Oscar’s these days,” someone else wrote. “Why? Who would invite you?” Another person asked. “Why?????” someone questioned.

“Why would she be there???” someone else commented. Another commenter asked, “Just asking for a friend, how are you invited to the Oscars? What is your purpose or platform?”

There were also a lot of questions raised on social media threads, including Facebook and Reddit. “Why was she there? She isn’t a celebrity,” someone wrote. One RHOBH fan clarified for others, “It’s my understanding she wasn’t actually at the Oscars, but attended Elton John’s After Party.”

One Facebook commenter wrote, “WTF? Why would she be there? Oscars has become a joke.” Yet another question read, “Why would she go? I thought Oscar’s were invite only.” “Why is she going?,” another asked. “Was she in something I don’t know about?”

Someone slammed the singer, “She’s a joke.” In another similar question, someone said, “Wow how did she get an invite.”

Several Other RHOBH Stars Attended the Same Event & Shared Photos of Their Looks

A lot of other Bravo stars attended Elton John’s event and shared photos of their outfits. However, despite many of Jayne’s RHOBH co-stars attending the viewing party, it didn’t appear as though Lisa Rinna or Sutton Stracke were there.

Kung-Minkoff shared a series of photos showing several of the stars in attendance:

Kemsley shared a few photos of her hair and outfit on Instagram:

Jenkins posted a photo with her RHOBH co-stars and wrote as the caption, “Thank you beautiful ladies for coming and supporting me and @drinkneuro and @ejaf in raising money for this important cause . Proud to say last night @ejaf has raised 8.5 million dollars . Well done @davidfurnish @eltonjohn and everyone else who worked hard on this great event and thank you everyone who donated money dressed up showed up.”

Jayne replied in the comments, “Thank you Diana!!! This was such a fun night for an important cause!!! You are an inspiration to us all.”

