Meghan McCain Gets Plug From ‘Good Friend’ Erika Jayne After Defending Her

Erika Jayne is “good” friends with Meghan McCain, according to the former “View” co-host. During a chat with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens, Live!” McCain revealed that she and Erika Jayne got particularly close during the coronavirus pandemic, and their friendship has continued to grow over the past year or so.

In chatting with Cohen, McCain revealed that Erika Jayne opened up to her about things that had been going on in her life before everything sort of exploded on the internet.

“I’m like legitimately good friends with her. We became much closer doing COVID. It’s a little weird. I remember specifically when I was coming back from my like my first doctor’s appointment after I gave birth, her calling me and like having a whole conversation about how stuff was going down in her life,” McCain told Cohen.

“The timelines match up to me. I believe her. I feel bad for her. I think… I have known, I don’t know, but I know wealthy women who don’t know anything about their finances,” McCain added.

Erika Jayne is in the middle of a serious lawsuit involving her ex-husband, Tom Girardi. She is currently being sued for $25 million, according to Us Weekly. The trustee in Girardi’s bankruptcy case is seeking the money, which was allegedly deposited into Erika Jayne’s business accounts — something that she denies having any knowledge of.

Meanwhile, Girardi and his law firm are under investigation after victims that were represented by Girardi Keese claim that they did not receive funds from cases that were won by the firm. According to Page Six, it’s possible that Erika Jayne will be responsible for paying these victims.

Girardi has been placed under a conservatorship, Insider reports, and is said to be suffering from dementia. Erika Jayne filed for divorce from him in November 2020, and has been under fire over the timeline of events in both Girardi’s embezzlement case, and the downfall of her marriage.

And while Erika Jayne has been questioned by the other “Housewives” (and many fans) for most of the last season of the show, McCain says that she believes that her friend is innocent.

“I believe she has a good heart. I believe that she will be proven innocent,” McCain said on “Watch What Happens, Live!”

Erika Jayne Plugged McCain’s New Book

Just days after McCain defended Erika Jayne during a sit-down with Andy Cohen, Erika Jayne gave her a bit of a plug. On October 21, 2021, Erika took to her Instagram Stories to promote McCain’s new book, “Bad Republican.”

Erika shared a couple of posts, letting McCain know that she was proud of her. In one post, Erika simply re-shared a post from Audible, letting her 2.5 million Instagram followers know that McCain’s book is available in audio form.

Interestingly, McCain has been facing some backlash after releasing her very own tell-all. According to the Daily Beast, McCain has been accused of being hypocritical due to the fact that she previously said that she’s not a fan of tell-alls.

“I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power… what do you say to people like me who think this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now?” McCain previously said.

Of course, Cohen asked her about this on “Watch What Happens, Live.” When he asked if she thinks the release of her book is “hypocritical,” McCain responded, “Um, I don’t, but it’s OK if other people do, I don’t really care.”

