Fans Blast Erika Jayne Over ‘Creepy’ Pretty Mess Dungeon Promo

Erika Jayne took to social media to tease at what might be coming next for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. On the heels of a RHOBH episode that saw the “Pretty Mess” singer discussing her desire to become a part-time dominatrix and open the “Pretty Mess Dungeon,” Jayne posted a sultry video to her Instagram hinting at exactly that along with the line, “Enter if you dare.”

On August 6, the RHOBH star posted a short video showing quick shots of herself in various spicy positions in lingerie. The mash-up of scenes shot in a digital smartphone frame also included a longer shot of Jayne lying on a bed dressed in lingerie with her legs in the air. It ended with the text, “PRETTY MESS DUNGEON Enter if you dare.” As for the caption, Jayne kept it simple with just a lips emoji.

Jayne received a lot of comments on the video, with many people posting flame emojis. However, several others were left confused by the clip and wondered if the Bravo star was about to announce a new website or an app. Jayne was also slammed for the idea, which many people said was ripping off of Kandi Burruss’s “Welcome to the Dungeon” show.

Jayne Was Ripped by Fans on Social Media

Jayne was slammed by fans, with many accusing her of copying “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Burruss’s “Welcome to the Dungeon,” a sexy burlesque show. “Kandi Burruss would like a word,” someone said on Reddit. Another added, “literally wtf erika doesn’t have an original creative thought in her body.” Someone else said, “Exactly this ‘cheater brand’ as Bethenny [Frankel] would say.” Someone commented, “Babe, you’re no Kandi. Give it up. You’re not a singer either.”

Several fans slammed Jayne for her past with her estranged husband, 83-year-old Tom Girardi. Someone said, “She hasn’t used her hips in nearly 3 decades. Girl bye.” Another person wrote, “She f***** a senior for 25yrs why would i want to see her janky a** moves.” Someone else commented, “No one wants to enter that dusty old hallway, LMAO no one.” One Redditor wrote, “How sad to become a parody of the fake persona you created for yourself at almost fifty. Eeeeeeeeeek.”

Someone said, “She knows her time is up! So she’s trying to change her image from cold-hearted b**** to ‘fun and loose goodtime girl’! She needs the coins.. She will probably end up on onlyfans trying to lure in a new granddaddy…” Someone commented, “I am straight up embarrassed for her.” Another said it was “creepy” while someone wrote that they were “so scared.”

Many people were simply left confused by what Jayne was promoting, with one person saying, “forgive me but…….what is dis hunni? is she creating an app?” Someone else asked, “Is this for real?” Her Instagram comments also picked up many replies from fans who were confused about the next step.

Jayne Spoke About ‘Pretty Mess Dungeon’ in the Most Recent Episode of RHOBH

#RHOBH Sneak Peek — Erika wants to be a Part Time Dominatrix. 💎 pic.twitter.com/2PbcDd0LYz — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 3, 2022

In the August 3 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Jayne spoke with her assistants about wanting to become a part-time dominatrix. “So I was having an intimate moment with this person,” she spilled. “And he said to me, ‘you know what, I bet you’d be a really good dominatrix.'” She said she’d actually thought about it before and that she was now considering exploring it “on the low low” for the “high end.”

Jayne explained that she’d have “no more than five clients” and she even came up with a name for it already, the “Pretty Mess dungeon.” She also said in her confessional interview that she’s “bossy” and likes to “administer a little bit of pain… for pleasure.” She continued, “I also like latex, costumes, and I know that there are people that like that as well.”

