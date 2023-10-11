Erika Jayne Lands Own Spinoff Special: Report

Erika Jayne of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame has landed her very own spinoff that will air on Bravo, according to The Messenger.

“Erika is getting her own special about her Las Vegas residency. It will be a couple of episodes, and it’ll be apart from ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'” a source told the outlet. The footage will feature a behind-the-scenes look of Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas Residency, “Bet It All on Blonde.”

“It will premiere next year. It will show everything like her rehearsals leading up to the residency and the opening night,” the source added.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Erika Jayne for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Confirmed Her Residency in April

On April 19, 2023, Erika Jayne confirmed that had landed a residency deal to bring a new show to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

“After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE,” Erika Jayne captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Erika Jayne seemed really excited to take on this new project after going through a very public split from her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi.

“Bet It All on Blonde” kicked off in August 2023 and has dates into December 2023.

“This show is just so fun! I hope that people can escape and enter the worlds of glitz and glamour with me. There are so many great reveals and prop moments, but I’m honestly most proud of the performers on that stage with me every night. They really give it their all,” she told Nylon magazine.

Erika Jayne has done quite a few shows so far and has already had some of her famous friends, including Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards, in attendance.

Erika Jayne Has Shared Some Update About Her Residency on Social Media

Although Erika Jayne hasn’t confirmed that she will be appearing in a RHOBH spinoff involving her residency, she has shared a few updates and videos from her past tour dates.

“I am half way through my first week of rehearsals and I couldn’t be more grateful to be back in my happy place with some of the most talented and creative people in this industry! We have lots of work to do but all I can say is, YOU’RE NOT READY,” she captioned an Instagram post in July 2023, just before things got underway.

She’s also shared quite a few still photos from her various shows to date.

Longtime fans of Erika Jayne have been pleased to watch her perform some of her hit songs, but she also released her first single in five years, and has been performing that during her show as well. The song, called “Drip Drop” has received fairly positive reviews based on the comments left on her Instagram posts.

