Fans Don’t Recognize RHOBH Star in Season 13 Confessional Photo

Erika Jayne debuted a new look for her first “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” confessional for the upcoming season. The “Pretty Mess” singer posed in a blue blazer – with a bob – as she shot interview clips for the 13th season of the Bravo reality show, and fans had a big reaction.

Many didn’t recognize the RHOBH veteran, while others raved about her look.

Fans & Friends Reacted to Erika Jayne’s Season 13 Confessional Look

In a post shared to Instagram on March 21, 2023, Erika, 51, was photographed wearing a blue denim blazer with Fendi and Versace logos on it. She rocked a blonde bob hairstyle and gold earrings as she posed in a living room.

“FENDACE,” she captioned the pics, in reference to her Fendi/Versace jacket.

Erika’s makeup artist, Michael Anthony, also shared photos of the RHOBH star’s look.

“MATTEL™️ Taught me 🪄✨,” he wrote of Erika’s picture-perfect look.

Several Real Housewives stars reacted to the look.

“Stoppppp🔥 there she is,” commented “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga.

“Thelma you look 🔥,” wrote Erika’s RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna.

But other fans said Erika was unrecognizable with her confessional style.

“Literally who is that,” one Reddit user asked.

“I don’t know who THIS woman is, but she looks good. Call me when you post Erika/s,” another commenter wrote.

“Looks like Mary from Selling Sunset,” another chimed in.

“Teddi Jayne Mellencamp,” another wrote.

“It’s giving me Gina Vibes,” another wrote alongside a photo of “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter.

Some commenters claimed it looked like Erika lost a lot of weight, with some accusing her of using the diabetes weight loss drug, Ozempic. Others thought the photo appeared to be heavily filtered.

“I think you misspelled FACETUNE,” one commenter cracked.

Erika Jayne is Known For Her Over-the-Top Confessional Looks

Erika Jayne’s season 13 confessional look is much more subdued than some of her past looks. She joined the cast of RHOBH for season 6 in 2015 and since that time she’s showcased a wide variety of styles.

One of the most memorable looks was a purple blazer and braid combo in season 12. She also wore a red, white, and black Moschino blazer and matching hat in her season 9 confessionals.

In a 2020 interview with Page Six, Erika admitted that while she’s known for her glamorous fashions across the board, confessional looks are her “favorite.”

“Mine are always a little theatrical because that’s who I am at heart,” she said.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said creating confessional looks, which are shown throughout the season, is “definitely a thought process.”

She also called out one of her most memorable, big-hair confessional moments. “You know, I touched on ‘The Stepford Wives’ a little bit with the pink [look], and everybody was like, ‘Why is your hair so big?!’ I was like, ‘I’m touching on something!” she said.

“It’s very fun to be creative like that,” the RHOBH star added of her various looks. “I think that your wardrobe, or your costume if you will, lends great weight to who you are. It kinda explains the whole situation.”

