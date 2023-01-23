Kyle Richards Shuts the Internet Down After Bikini Pic Goes Viral

Kyle Richards is firing back at people who have been accusing her of using a weight loss drug to lose weight.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been really dedicated to working out lately, and has shared various photos of her body as she builds muscle. However, new photos of the reality star got people talking — and some social media users are skeptical of Richards’ slimmer figure.

The chatter about Richards’ body seemed to kick into high gear after her best friend Teddi Mellencamp shared a selfie with pals after a group workout. Several people commented on the photo, many saying that Richards looked “tiny,” but a few other comment crept in, some people accusing the star of using a weight loss drug to slim down. Richards, however, has outright denied the claims.

People Commented on a Photo of Richards in a Black Bikini

Richards took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself standing in a closet wearing a black bikini and showing off her toned abs. Again, people started with the comments about her looking slender and wondering if she was getting a sort of weight loss boost by way of a weight loss drug, particularly Ozempic or Wegovy, which can sometimes be prescribed to treat people with diabetes.

Ozempic is an anti-diabetic medication that can be used to treat type 2 diabetes. The drug in its generic form — semaglutide — is given in relatively small doses via injection and can help patients lose weight. In recent months, celebrities have been accused of using Ozempic for weight loss. This became a headline when patients requiring the drug for their diabetes treatment were unable to get ahold of it because people started using it for weight loss at an increased rate, according to Vice.

And, evidently, that’s what people are accusing Richards of — using Ozempic or another weight loss drug with the same ingredient to take off weight.

“Looks like a combo of All In and Ozempic. She looked so much better before IMO,” one comment read.

“She’s probably Ozempic. Suddenly all these celebrities are abnormally super skinny. The Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and etc. She does look good tho,” someone else added.

“Ozempic- they are all going to be skinny and look the same,” a third comment read.

Richards Said She Has ‘Never’ Taken Ozempic

On January 16, 2023, Page Six shared a photo of Richards at the People’s Choice Awards as a lead in to the publication’s article about the aforementioned bikini photo. It didn’t take long for the comments about Ozempic to pile up on the post — and Richards decided to respond.

“Ozempic?” someone asked in the comments section.

“Definitely!” someone else responded.

“You bet,” read another comment.

But Richards attempted to set the record straight, responding to the comment directly.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she wrote. Several “Real Housewives” fans jumped in to support Richards and let her know that they think she looks “great” regardless of the negativity surrounding her apparent weight loss.

Richards reiterated this during an Amazon Live on January 19, 2023.

“Well, I changed all my eating. Like I said, not Ozempic or that other one that starts with an ‘M.’ I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she explained.

“I thought maybe just for a little while, and then I thought, ‘You know what? I feel so good.’ Now that I’ve already lost the weight I wanted to lose – I’m not trying to lose any more – I, of course, will have birthday cake or some pasta, but actually, to be honest, once in a blue moon,” she added.

