Fans Surprised After ‘Real Housewives’ Star Files for Divorce

Another “Real Housewives” star is ending her marriage. On March 28, 2023, TMZ reported that Eva Marcille, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Sterling.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, Marcille claimed that her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” She asked for full legal and primary physical custody of her three children.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told People magazine. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” she added.

Heavy also reached out to Marcille’s rep who pointed us the above statement.

Marcille and Sterling have been married since 2018. Marcille appeared as a full-time star on RHOA during seasons 11 and 12.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said on the “Ricky Smiley Morning Show” in 2020.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving the community on ‘Ricky Smiley Morning Show’ and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color,” she added.

Eva Marcille Posted a Video on Her Instagram Stories After Her Divorce Filing

Following her divorce filing, Marcille posted a video to her Instagram Stories.

“Tuesyay,” Marcille said with a laugh. “That’s a fake a** smile, but that’s okay. Smile anyway, right?” she said.

Marcille announced that she was engaged to Sterling back on Christmas Day 2017. “I said yes,” she captioned an Instagram post showing off her engagement ring. Less than one year later, she and Sterling exchanged vows in a private ceremony held in Atlanta, according to People magazine.

Marcille is a mom to a daughter, Marley Rae, with her ex Kevin McCall. She and Sterling have two boys together. After Marcille and Sterling got together, he offered to adopt Marley and Marcille changed her daughter’s last name to Sterling.

“Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father’s name. After two months, we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom,” Marcille said on an episode of “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show,” according to Essence.

“And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children. Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father’s name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name,” she added.

Fans Reacted to the News on a Reddit Thread

Shortly after news of Marcille’s divorce was reported, several people took to social media to respond. Overall, fans expressed surprise and shock over Marcille’s sudden divorce filing.

“What? This actually really surprises me,” one person wrote.

“This is sad. I thought they were very cute together and seemed to have a very loving relationship,” someone else said.

“I thought they seemed stable and happy together, this is a bummer but I hope it’s all for the best,” a third comment read.

“Oh my God, this one actually SHOCKED me,” another said.

“Oh wow this one is very surprising!!” a fifth Redditor echoed.

