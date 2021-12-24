Fans Slam Bethenny Frankel’s ‘No Makeup’ Selfies

Bethenny Frankel, of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame, has a habit of sharing photos of herself on social media. For instance, on December 23, the Skinnygirl founder uploaded two selfies on Facebook and Instagram. The first image consisted of a close-up shot. Frankel looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. In the following photo, the mother-of-one raised her eyebrows to showcase the wrinkles on her forehead.

In the caption of the post, Frankel claimed that she was not wearing makeup in the pictures. She also explained why she decided to share the images with her fans.

“I’ll post these for you periodically to remind you that no makeup and natural is as real as we can be,” shared the former Bravo star.

She also asserted that she has not undergone any facial plastic surgery.

“I haven’t seen any surgery or products that can compete with a good night’s sleep. There may come a day that I’ll ask you if it’s time to get some work done, but for today I’m happy just the way I am. #thisisme PS. For the haters, I gave you a no Botox wrinkled forehead pic as well….just to avoid any confusion,” read a portion of the post.

Reddit Users Commented on Bethenny Frankel’s Pictures

On December 24, a Reddit user shared Frankel’s Facebook post with the caption, “Wow Bethenny WOW” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the former Bravo star’s selfies.

One commenter seemed to not appreciate the post’s caption, writing, “Why does she always come across condescending and abrasive?”

“I like Bethenny but this is just….strange. And pointless to share!” added another.

“Imagine thinking the whole world is that interested in your morning face AND wants periodic updates on it,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

Some commenters shared that they believed Frankel has dermal fillers and was wearing makeup when the photos were taken.

“I don’t understand the message? Are we to believe that she doesn’t get Botox or filler? Or surgeries? What is going on here?” wrote one social media user.

“Why didn’t she just say she was feeling good about herself that day and leave it at that. Qualifying it as some form of natural is just stupid at this point. Her cheeks and lips are stuffed with filler not to mention the myriad other ‘work’ she has had done,” commented another.

“She has make up on. You can see her eyeliner and her eyebrows are clearly penciled in. Her forehead definitely has some Botox in it. She might be 3 months out from her last round,” chimed in a different Reddit user.

Bethenny Frankel Spoke About Getting Botox in 2016

During a 2016 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Frankel shared that she “had [her] jaw injected with botox” as a form of TMJ pain relief. The 51-year-old explained that treatment altered the appearance of her lower face.

“If you look at pictures of me from probably like seven years ago, it’s gradually gotten smaller to the point that I had to stop and now it actually hurts again,” said the reality television star.

Frankel has also been open about the fact that she has had a breast lift. During a 2012 episode of her talk show, “Bethenny,” the mother-of-one shared that she had lost a significant amount of weight in her “late 20s and 30s,” which caused her breast to be “really saggy.” She initially wanted a breast lift but was worried about scarring.

“I was single and [the doctor] said, ‘you’re gonna have what they call these lollipop scars, the circles’ and I felt self-conscious that as a single woman, going out and meeting men, you have this – I felt like I would be scarred,” said Frankel.

She went on to say that she decided to get breast implants. However, she was unhappy with the results.

“When I could afford it to get them taken out and then lifted and I did feel much better,” asserted the former Bravo star.

